Gemini: Stay calm today, as you might face some challenges. Losing your temper could lead to serious problems, so it's important to keep your anger under control—it’s often just a moment of madness. Financial issues may cause tension within the family. Be careful with your words and try to involve others in finding a solution. Focus on your family's needs; they should be your top priority today. Your partner might ask for something that you’re unable to provide, which could leave them feeling disappointed. Avoid wasting time on unimportant things, as ignoring key tasks could create trouble later. On a positive note, you’ll finally get some quality time with your spouse. However, ongoing worries might stop you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: For better financial well-being, greet the rising sun each morning while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.