Gemini: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high today. Financial conditions are likely to improve as the day progresses. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring joy and celebration to your entire family. However, there’s a chance of being misunderstood in a romantic matter. A journey undertaken for better career opportunities could prove fruitful, but be sure to seek your parents’ approval beforehand to avoid objections later. You may plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, though heavy traffic might spoil your plans. Work-related stress has been affecting your married life for a while, but today, mutual understanding will help clear past grievances. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your beloved, offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.