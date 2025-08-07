Gemini: You may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. Fresh and innovative ideas are likely to bring financial benefits your way. Try to avoid arguments, confrontations, or unnecessary criticism of others today. You may find yourself missing a close friend and cherishing their memories. It’s a favourable day for businesspeople—a sudden business trip could bring positive outcomes. Attending seminars or exhibitions will help you gain new knowledge and valuable connections. Your spouse will offer you their full attention today, giving you a chance to express your feelings freely. Remedy: To bring harmony and happiness into your family life, donate a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.