Gemini: You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Avoid long-term investments and instead, spend some enjoyable moments with a close friend. Be cautious, as someone may try to harm you. With strong opposing forces at play, steer clear of confrontations and handle conflicts with dignity. Love is in the air, and Cupid may bring romance into your life—just stay mindful of your surroundings. You may plan to engage in creative activities today, but executing them successfully could be challenging. A truly wonderful partner makes life magical, and today, you will experience that joy. Be mindful of your health, as drinking cold water may cause issues. Remedy: Feed cows with grass (Chara) to ensure a prosperous family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.