Gemini: Your health will remain strong despite a hectic schedule. However, be cautious at work—there’s a chance a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. Stay alert and keep your belongings secure. Embrace new opportunities and don't hesitate to seek support from close friends. Matters of the heart might bring some disappointment, but don’t lose hope—true love is never far away. Today is ideal for unwinding with a good book or an engaging magazine. A surprise visit from a relative may disrupt your plans, but it could turn out to be a pleasant change. Later, you might enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends and treasure the shared moments. Remedy: Make arrangements to provide water for thirsty birds—it will bring positive energy and improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 10 am.