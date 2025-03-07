Gemini: Stick to a healthy diet and stay committed to your exercise routine. Be mindful of overspending on entertainment and avoid a carefree approach to finances. Your partner will be supportive and go the extra mile to make you happy. Attending seminars and exhibitions can expand your knowledge and help you build valuable connections. The love of your spouse will make you forget life's struggles, bringing joy to your day. However, be cautious with your words—anger may lead you to speak harshly to a family member. Remedy: Feed cows with Chana Dal (split Bengal grams) to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.