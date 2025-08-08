Gemini: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind today, but try to divert your focus by engaging in something mentally stimulating, like reading an interesting book or article. It’s a favourable day for real estate and financial dealings, so make the most of it. Attending social gatherings will help you connect with new people and expand your circle of friends. A romantic interaction could bring extra joy and excitement to your day. Make sure to use your free time productively—wasting it might leave you feeling left behind. Your evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. You may feel a bit disappointed if friends don’t show up when you need them, but try not to let it affect your spirit. Remedy: If you feel the day is slipping away unproductively, take some time to care for a Peepal tree—it may bring positive energy and purpose.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 om to 4 pm.