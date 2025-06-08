Gemini: You will finally feel some relief from the stress and pressure you’ve been dealing with for a long time. This is a good time to consider making changes to your lifestyle to avoid such issues in the future. Be cautious with new contracts—they may seem promising but might not deliver the expected results. Avoid rushing into financial decisions or investments today. Your charm and pleasant personality will help you make new friends. Love is likely to take you to a dreamy space today, where your feelings and reality beautifully blend. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if you don’t handle matters with care and diplomacy. The day may start off on a tiring note, but things will improve as it goes on, and you’ll begin to see good outcomes. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, which you may use to connect with someone close. You’ll also realise how loving and sweet your life partner truly is. Remedy: For better financial prospects, apply red vermilion (sindoor) on your forehead before stepping out today.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.