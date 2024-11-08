

Gemini: Today brings a sense of relaxation, putting you in the perfect mood to unwind. Consider setting aside some extra money for a secure investment that will yield returns in the future. You’ll enjoy the company of friends and relatives who will be supportive. However, be mindful of potential misunderstandings that could put a friendship at risk. In your free time, you might find joy in a peaceful walk under the open sky, breathing in fresh air. Your calm state of mind will be a positive influence throughout the day, though a touch of rudeness from your spouse could leave you feeling unsettled. Additionally, someone close might disappoint you today. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, surprise your partner with a red or orange gift.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.