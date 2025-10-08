Gemini: The support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence today. However, your financial situation may not be very stable, making it hard to save money. Focus on the needs of your family members and make them your top priority. A romantic and exciting evening is on the cards—plan something special to make it memorable. Avoid mixing business with pleasure. Despite your busy schedule, you will find some quality time for yourself today. You will also realize how caring and loving your spouse truly is. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, offer rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.