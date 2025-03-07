Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in Bhubaneswar have declined today compared to yesterday’s rates. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹79,900, marking a drop of ₹300 from yesterday’s ₹80,200.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹87,160, witnessing a decline of ₹330 from the previous day's ₹87,490.

The price of 10 grams of 18-carat gold is now ₹65,380, decreasing by ₹240 from ₹65,620 recorded yesterday.

Gold prices fluctuate daily based on global market trends, currency exchange rates, and other economic factors. Buyers and investors are advised to stay updated with the latest rates before making any purchases.



