Bhubaneswar: Even as the Odisha government has intensified emergency containment measures amid bird flu outbreak in Khordha and Puri districts, a new study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has found that the H5N1 virus can pose potential threat to humans owing to specific mutations.

Cautioning against poultry consumption, the study called for increased surveillance to prevent possible spread of infections from the mutated virus among the human populace.

Researchers led by Assistant Professor (Department of Biochemistry) Kesavardhana Sannula said the currently circulating 2.3.4.4b clade (a group of organisms with a common ancestor) of H5N1 has specific mutations in its genome which increase its human adaptive potential.

The team also pointed out other animals that could harbour virus strains with the highest human adaptive potential. "The 2.3.4.4b clade has infected many mammalian species and is adapting to [non-human] mammals, which is a concern for human adaptation. The clade is panzootic (infecting across species), causing unprecedented mortality in birds and mammals, along with several sporadic human infections," Kesavardhana alerted.

According to Project Associate (Department of Biochemistry) Ranjana Natraj said this particular clade is acquiring the same key mutations that pandemic human influenza strains possess, which could be a growing risk.

Identified around 30 years back, H5N1 influenza (bird flu) virus - a strain of the influenza virus harbouring type 5 haemagglutinin (H5) and type 1 neuraminidase (N1) surface proteins - has gradually found its way to humans given its potential to spread rapidly.

In 2025, India has experienced 41 outbreaks of bird flu in 10 states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, confirmed infections caused by the bird flu virus in non-avian species like tiger, lion, leopard, and domestic cats. This indicates a broader host range than typically expected and increases the risk of spillover events to humans.

Advisories have been issued to all States/UTs to enhance preparedness ahead of the winter migratory bird season, including strengthening surveillance in high-risk areas in coordination with wildlife and health authorities. A Poultry Disease Action Plan, 2024, has also been developed to build a resilient and disease-free poultry sector.

(With IANS inputs)