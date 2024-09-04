Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1888–1975) was a renowned Indian philosopher, scholar, and statesman who served as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He was also the country's first Vice President. Radhakrishnan was a respected academic and teacher who believed in the power of education to transform lives.

His birthday, September 5, is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to honour his contribution to education and his belief that teachers play a vital role in shaping society. The tradition began in 1962 when Radhakrishnan himself suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be more meaningful to observe the day as Teachers' Day to recognize the contributions of educators across the nation.

See here for Teachers' Day wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings:

Wishes

Happy Teachers' Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness have inspired me in more ways than you can imagine. Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me to do well in every stage of life. Happy Teachers' Day! Wishing you a joyful Teachers' Day! Your influence has been a driving force in my life, and I’m forever grateful for your support.

Quotes

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning." – Brad Henry "The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." – Mark Van Doren "Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops." – Henry Brooks Adams

Messages

To the world, you may just be a teacher, but to your students, you are a hero! Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers' Day! Your passion for teaching and unwavering commitment to your students has left a lasting impact on me. I’m so grateful for your guidance. Happy Teachers' Day! You taught us not just to be good students, but to be good human beings. Thank you for making a difference in our lives. Happy Teachers' Day!

Greetings