Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday announced to launch Adani Health City (AHC) in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic that aims to pioneer world-class medical research, affordable healthcare and education.

The Adani family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These will constitute two 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The Rs 6,000 crore donation is part of the recent announcement of Rs 10,000 crore social donation by the billionaire industrialist at his son Jeet Adani’s wedding, which would be channelled into various social causes.

Gautam Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across the country, according to the company.

“Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare and education,” the Adani Group Chairperson said in a post on X social media platform.

“Starting with two 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time,” the billionaire industrialist noted.

Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will provide technical expertise in healthcare excellence.

Each of these integrated AHC campuses will comprise hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents and 40+ fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities.

The AHC medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics.

The Adani Group has engaged USA’s Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic) to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments.

Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

“Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed Rs 60,000 crore towards improving healthcare, education and skill development,” said Gautam Adani.

“The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of Indian society,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

“I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation,” he emphasised.

Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located.

The Mayo Clinic programme provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals. (IANS)