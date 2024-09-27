Addis Ababa: A total of 32,407 cases of monkeypox, including 6,441 confirmed cases and 840 deaths, have been reported across the African continent since the start of this year, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing on the multi-country mpox outbreak in Africa Thursday evening, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the continent reported 2,910 new cases in the past week alone, including 436 confirmed cases and 16 deaths, bringing the total number of cases this year to 32,407.

Kaseya warned that monkeypox cases in Africa are steadily increasing across all affected countries, saying that gaps and challenges are hindering the continent's response efforts, such as limited surveillance, contact tracing, follow-up, and poor data quality.

According to Africa CDC data, less than four per cent of contact tracing is being conducted in affected countries, while more than 68 per cent of cases lack an epidemiological link, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citing gaps in case identification and clinical diagnosis, Kaseya called for an urgent need to enhance mpox surveillance, contact tracing, and laboratory testing.

The Africa CDC reported a 194 percent increase in mpox cases this year compared to the same period in 2023, with the Central African region accounting for 90 percent of all reported cases.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for the second time in two years.

(IANS)