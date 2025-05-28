Bhubaneswar: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all set to transform the early diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders in India, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said.

Speaking on the occasion of World Thyroid Day (May 25), Dr. Biswas highlighted the growing role of AI in personalized medicine, especially for hypothyroidism, which affects about 1 in 10 adults in the country.

“AI will help in early diagnosis, track the progression of disease, and support outcome-based medication, especially benefiting patients in rural and underserved areas,” said Dr. Biswas.

Hypothyroidism is three times more common in women than men, and about 33 per cent of patients remain undiagnosed. Untreated hypothyroidism can adversely impact major organs including the heart, brain, kidneys, liver, intestines, and the reproductive system. Among children and infants, it can lead to stunted growth, obesity, developmental delays, and poor academic performance, Dr. Biswas added.

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar sees over 500 patients monthly with thyroid-related conditions. The Department provides comprehensive care for Congenital and autoimmune hypothyroidism, Graves’ disease, Benign thyroid swellings, Thyroid malignancies.

Dr. Kishore Kumar Behera, Head of the Department, emphasized a multi-disciplinary approach involving Biochemical investigations (TSH, free T4, free T3), High-resolution ultrasound, CT scans, and nuclear imaging (Whole body iodine scan, Technetium pertechnetate scan). Osteoporosis and sarcopenia screening using Dual X-ray absorptiometry and clinical dietary services for personalized nutritional care also provided to the patients, said Dr. Behera.

To mark World Thyroid Day, the Departments of Endocrinology and Nuclear Medicine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducted an awareness programme. Speakers including Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Dr. Kanhaiyalal Agrawal, and others sensitized the public on the importance of early thyroid disease detection and the emerging role of AI.

Affected infants and children suffer from stunted growth, obesity, delayed development, poor scholastic performance, constipation, pubertal disorders and obesity. Patients in the reproductive age group present with infertility, menstrual irregularities, lethargy, confusion, hypertension and weight gain. Elderly patients may have dry skin, fatiguability, constipation, heart failure, obesity and hypertension. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent severe complications such as myxedema coma, pericardial effusion, heart failure, and even death.