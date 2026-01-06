New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has introduced a free therapeutic drug monitoring test for patients with epilepsy, the institute said.

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder causing recurrent seizures, which are sudden bursts of abnormal electrical activity, leading to symptoms like muscle jerking, confusion, loss of awareness, or psychological changes.

In a statement, AIIMS explained that the drug monitoring test will measure the concentration of specific medications in a patient's blood. This will ensure the dosage is both safe and effective.

“Epilepsy patients are prescribed several medications, and AIIMS has decided to provide free testing facilities for monitoring phenobarbital, carbamazepine, valproic acid, and phenytoin,” the statement said.

“The therapeutic drug monitoring tests are conducted to measure the levels of these drugs in the blood. This allows for the evaluation of the drug's effectiveness and helps in determining the appropriate dosage. This test also checks for any potential drug toxicity,” it added.

The premier healthcare institute noted that with the new facility, patients will no longer have to go outside for testing and will not have to pay any fees.

Previously, patients had to spend between Rs 390 and Rs 1,880 for therapeutic drug monitoring tests for different medications at outside facilities.

In a circular dated January 1, undersigned by Prof. Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent, the AIIMS administration issued instructions to all departments and centers, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI), to send patient samples to the designated laboratory for testing.

Both inpatients and outpatients can avail of this testing facility, the institute said.

The service will be available to AIIMS Delhi OPD patients at Collection Center Room Number 3 from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and also at the National Cancer Institute at AIIMS Jhajjar.