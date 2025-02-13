New Delhi: While anaemia is long known to be caused by iron deficiency, experts on Thursday noted that air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency have emerged as major culprits behind its increasing prevalence in the country.

Anaemia occurs when there isn’t enough haemoglobin in the body to carry oxygen to the organs and tissues. The condition, which mainly affects women and children, leads to the lower count of red blood cells or the haemoglobin. In severe cases, anaemia can cause poor cognitive and motor development in children.

“Emerging research has suggested that anaemia in India is not solely due to iron deficiency. Two additional factors warrant attention: air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency,” Dr K Madan Gopal, a public health expert working at the National Health Systems Resource Center, a premier think tank of the Health Ministry, New Delhi, told IANS.

A recent study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that iron deficiency contributes only marginally to its prevalence, with the other two factors playing a much larger role in the widespread occurrence of anaemia in the country.

Gopal explained that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can lead to systemic inflammation. This inflammation interferes with the production and survival of red blood cells, exacerbating anaemia.

“Efforts to improve air quality at the community level -- such as local monitoring of pollution sources and public education on pollution mitigation -- can positively impact overall health and, by extension, reduce inflammation-induced anaemia,” the expert said.

“Long-term PM2.5 exposure lowers haemoglobin levels by 2-3 per cent, increasing anaemia risk by 12-15 per cent,” Dr. Sabine Kapasi, advisor, United Nations Covid-19 Task Force, told IANS.

In addition, vitamin B12 is also crucial for properly forming red blood cells. In populations with predominantly vegetarian diets, inadequate vitamin B12 intake is common. “Over 50 per cent of Indians lack vitamin B12 due to poor diets, leading to megaloblastic anaemia -- marked by weakness, dizziness, and cognitive issues,” Kapasi said.

Anaemia remains a significant public health challenge in India. The recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) indicate that approximately 57 per cent of women of reproductive age and 67 per cent of children aged 6-59 months are affected by anaemia.

To fight the condition, the government has rolled out Anemia Mukt Bharat which focuses on supplementing diets with iron and folic acid, fortifying staple foods, and strengthening primary healthcare delivery.

However, Gopal noted that addressing anaemia requires more than top-down approaches.

“At the community level, we must empower local health workers, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations to take ownership of anaemia as a critical health concern. By integrating nutritional education into local outreach programmes, communities can be encouraged to adopt diversified diets and better hygiene practices. Anaemia must become a "felt need" at the grassroots level,” he told IANS.

Alongside iron supplementation, the experts also suggested educating communities on the importance of a balanced diet that includes B12-rich foods or fortified alternatives; and early screening for B12 levels.

They also urged a holistic approach with the fortification of staples like rice and wheat, targeted nutrition awareness, and tackling environmental triggers like air pollution to fight anaemia. (IANS)