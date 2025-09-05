Bhubaneswar: Carcinoma of the head of the pancreas is one of the most serious gastrointestinal cancers. The pancreas, located behind the stomach, plays a vital role in digestion and blood sugar control. When cancer develops in the head region, it often blocks the bile duct, leading to symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, and loss of appetite. Due to its deep location, early detection is challenging, and surgery remains the most effective treatment when the disease is localized and operable.

Recently, a 50-year-old woman came to Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela with severe health complaints. After thorough clinical evaluation and investigations, she was diagnosed with carcinoma of the pancreatic head. Given the complexity of her condition, immediate surgical intervention was the only way forward.

Under the care of Dr. Ravi Shankar, Consultant – Onco Surgery, she underwent a major surgery lasting nearly **Eight hours. The procedure was highly complex, requiring exceptional surgical precision and multidisciplinary support. Thanks to the expertise of Dr. Shankar and the dedicated medical team, the surgery was successfully completed.

After the operation, the patient was closely monitored in the hospital’s advanced intensive care unit, where she received round-the-clock medical attention. Gradually, her condition stabilized, and she began showing remarkable signs of recovery. Today, after days of meticulous care and rehabilitation, she is out of danger and ready to be discharged with renewed hope for life.

Her journey is a testament to the advanced surgical facilities and compassionate care available at Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela. It also reinforces that timely diagnosis and expert treatment can bring new life even in the most challenging cases of cancer.