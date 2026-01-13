New Delhi: Cold waves with dipping temperatures, along with severe air pollution, are driving a sharp rise in heart and respiratory illnesses in the national capital, said health experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The experts highlighted the precautions that should be taken in various comorbidities and extremes of age, and the precautions one can take when there is any health issue.

Prof. Rajiv Narang, HOD, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, shared how to deal with conditions like coronary artery disease and cardiovascular disease in these extreme cold conditions, which occur mainly due to reduced blood supply to the heart muscles.

"It is very cold these days, and there is much discussion about how to take care of your health. When it comes to heart disease, there are a few important things to keep in mind. Especially during winter, there is a tendency for blood pressure to rise,” Narang told IANS.

“Many patients who previously had their blood pressure well under control now report an increase. To manage this, it is recommended to have a blood pressure monitor at home and check your BP at least twice a week. Blood pressure monitors are now affordable and easy to use. If your BP exceeds 140/90 mmHg, you should consult your doctor," he added, while also advising proper diet and hydration.

He also recommended against morning walks due to extreme cold conditions, as well as increasing pollution levels in the city.

"It is very important to maintain body temperature during winter. Avoid going out in the early morning or late evening. Perform daily activities, especially for the elderly, during the daytime, preferably after 11 a.m. when the sun is up. Stay active, but do so safely," Dr. Abhijith R. Rao, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, told IANS.

Dr. Sanjeev Sinha, a Professor of Medicine at AIIMS, highlighted the risk of respiratory diseases due to the cold wave and pollution.

“During a cold wave, exposure to cold air can trigger bronchospasm. When a patient inhales cold air through the nostrils, the airways can constrict, leading to narrowing or closure of the respiratory passages and difficulty in breathing,” he said.

The expert noted an increase in patients in the AIIMS Delhi OPD and emergency departments due to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) -- a condition commonly associated with a history of smoking, indoor pollution, or outdoor pollution.

“Patients with COPD often present with coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. Many of them come with acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, especially during cold weather. Due to increased exposure and lowered immunity, some patients also develop pneumonia,” Sinha said.

He urged elderly individuals and patients suffering from chronic bronchitis, emphysema, COPD, or bronchial asthma to take extra precautions during cold waves to protect their respiratory health.

Paediatrician Prof. Rakesh Lodha highlighted the need to also care about children’s health and physical well-being this winter.

"Young children are particularly vulnerable to problems caused by cold exposure. To protect them, they should wear warm clothing and be properly covered, including using a cap for their head. Handkerchiefs or scarves can also help reduce exposure," he told IANS.