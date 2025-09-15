New Delhi: India has reported 49,573 cases of dengue and 42 deaths related to the mosquito-borne disease till August, said the Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare on Monday.

In Delhi, 964 cases have been reported till August 31, compared to 1,215 cases in the corresponding period last year, the Ministry briefed Union Health Minister JP Nadda here at a high-level review meeting.

In neighbouring NCR States, 1,646 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, 298 from Haryana and 1,181 from Rajasthan.

In comparison, a total of 2,33,519 dengue cases and 297 deaths were reported from the country in 2024, the Ministry said.

"The incidence of dengue is currently low; however, he cautioned states to remain vigilant against the potential for a spike in cases," said Nadda.

He urged state governments to reassess their preparedness, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas.

The meeting was convened to undertake a comprehensive review of the epidemiological situation, preparedness of municipal bodies, hospitals, and state governments, and to identify gaps in surveillance, case management, and vector control.

"Proactively anticipate and prepare for any potential epidemics," the Health Minister said, while also highlighting the need for conducting special drives in schools, labour camps, and dengue-prone areas.

The Union Health Minister directed several key action areas to strengthen dengue preparedness in Delhi and NCR.

He emphasised "intensifying vector control through source reduction, including the removal or treatment of rainfed containers once floodwaters recede, along with insecticide fogging in areas experiencing increased fever cases".

Nadda also called for "hospital readiness by maintaining dedicated wards, sufficient beds, blood components, diagnostics, drugs, and insecticides, and alerting Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals (SSHs) as well as other public and private hospitals".

Meanwhile, the Minister was also apprised of the National Strategy for Prevention and Control of Dengue, which is being implemented across the country, including Delhi and NCR.

"The strategy, known as the ‘Octalogue’, rests on eight pillars: surveillance, case management, vector management, outbreak response, capacity building, behaviour change communication, inter-sectoral coordination, and monitoring and supervision," the Ministry said.

It was further informed that the government has already taken several steps, including the issuance of advisories, high-level reviews, training on case management, provision of free diagnostic facilities, community awareness drives, inter-ministerial coordination and financial support under the National Health Mission.

