New Delhi: Global research revealing promising role of giloy in boosting immunity has soared 376.5 per cent in the last decade, said the Ministry of Ayush on Friday.

The increase in the number of research publications around Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), as per data from PubMed, a globally recognised database for biomedical and life sciences research, highlights a growing global interest in the plant's therapeutic potential.

From 243 studies published in 2014, the number of research on ‘guduchi or tinospora cordifolia or amrita’ rose to 913 in 2024, the Ministry said.

Tinospora cordifolia, commonly known as Guduchi or Giloy, familiar as Amrita in Sanskrit, which translates to the ‘herb of immortality’, because of its abundant beneficial properties.

It has been used in therapeutics for a long time in Ayush systems.

While scientists have long been intrigued by Giloy’s medicinal properties, the years following the Covid-19 pandemic saw a major spike in research as experts explored natural immunity boosters and holistic healthcare solutions.

Emerging studies reinforce its immune-modulatory, antiviral, and adaptogenic properties, making it a subject of keen interest among global researchers and healthcare practitioners.

"Scientific validation of Ayush formulations, herbs, etc., including medicinal plants like Giloy, is a top priority for the Ministry. We are committed to strengthening research collaborations, funding scientific studies, and promoting evidence-based integration of Ayurveda with mainstream healthcare to benefit global health," said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

"The increasing number of clinical studies and laboratory research suggests that Giloy may have a significant role in cancer therapy, autoimmune disease management, and even inflammatory disorders," added Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS.

Dr Galib, Associate Professor at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, said: "scientific exploration of Giloy is gaining momentum, with increasing studies showcasing its medicinal potential".

Recent research also highlights its bioactive compounds and therapeutic benefits, including immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.

"This growing interest positions Giloy as a promising candidate for future clinical applications in various medical fields," said the expert.

