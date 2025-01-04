New Delhi: An infection from the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) can typically result in flu-like symptoms such as a cough, fever, a blocked nose, and some shortness of breath, said experts on Saturday, noting that there is nothing to worry about.

Several photos and videos emerged on social media showing hospitals in China swamped with people amid rising cases of HMPV -- causing respiratory illness --, and raising serious concerns of another pandemic akin to Covid-19.

Speaking to IANS, Gautam Menon, Dean, Research, at Ashoka University, said that it is a two-decades-old virus and resembles the common cold. He said that the winter season is spurring respiratory infections.

“An HMPV infection results typically in a cough, fever, a blocked nose, and some shortness of breath. A small fraction, between 5 and 10 per cent of all respiratory infections during the flu season everywhere are caused by this virus,” said Menon.

He added that the symptoms “are usually mild but the very young and the very old may be susceptible to more severe disease”.

“The reported rise of cases in China is nothing to worry about. A rise in viral respiratory illness is common in this season and happens everywhere. It's important to understand that HMPV is nothing like Covid-19 since we have all likely been exposed to it before, unlike the case of Covid-19 which was a novel virus,” Menon noted, urging the elderly to take precautions by washing hands regularly and wearing masks.

"There is no need to worry specifically about HMPV”.

Noted biologist Vinod Scaria, shared in a post on social media platform X that “HMPV shows a seasonal pattern, with the peak infections during winter”.

“In fact, HMPV is quite prevalent with estimates of almost 1 in 10 of all lower respiratory tract infections in the US,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need for “approved diagnostics and a pathway for accelerated approvals for diagnostics” against such diseases.

