Bhubaneswar: Reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to eliminate Measles and Rubella by 2026, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched a set of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials aimed at accelerating the disease elimination process.

The launch event, held at the Directorate of Public Health, was part of the World Immunisation Week 2025 celebrations. This year, the global campaign is observed from April 24–30 under the theme: “Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible.”

Highlighting Odisha’s exceptional performance in child healthcare, Minister Mahaling noted the State has achieved 90.5% full immunisation coverage—the highest among all Indian States—per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

“Immunising children and pregnant women remains our top priority,” said Mahaling. “It is the most cost-effective and life-saving public health intervention. Together, we must ensure no child is left behind.”

He stressed the success of the Measles-Rubella (MR) elimination mission relies on a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach involving various departments, including Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development, School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development, and Information & Public Relations.

The Minister also called for active participation from parents, caregivers, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, PRI members, community leaders, NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs), and civil society to build a strong grassroots movement for immunisation awareness and action.

The event also commemorated India’s major immunisation milestones, including the eradication of smallpox in 1977, achieving Polio-free status in 2014, and eliminating maternal and neonatal tetanus in 2015.

Director of Public Health Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Tapas Kumar Patra, and other senior officials were present at the occasion.