Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, successfully concluded the AIIMS ICU Rehabilitation (AIR) pilot project with the final stakeholders' meeting today.

This landmark event marks the culmination of a transformative four-year initiative focused on improving post-ICU care and the rehabilitation of critically-ill patients, benefiting over 400 chronically-ill, bedridden patients and their families.

The AIR project introduced and implemented the Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) model, a pioneering approach that bridges the gap between healthcare providers and communities, empowering the public to contribute actively to healthcare initiatives.

During the programme's inauguration, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas held an inspiring interaction with patients and their families, gathering first-hand insights into the project's impact. He praised the AIR team, led by Dr. Swagata Tripathy, and acknowledged the contributions of senior faculty from the departments of Anaesthesia & Critical Care, Trauma & Emergency, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and the College of Nursing Sciences.

Dr. Biswas highlighted the initiative’s comprehensive approach, which included training family members in critical care procedures such as tracheostomy care, nasal feeding, physiotherapy, catheter management, and wound care. Facilitating timely home discharge with equipment support, regular follow-ups via telecommunication, and home visits.

Reducing hospital-acquired infections and healthcare costs while ensuring better utilization of acute care resources. Educating district healthcare teams and primary healthcare workers about post-ICU care processes.

Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Team Leader, National Health Mission, emphasized the government’s vision of expanding the AIR project to all medical colleges across Odisha using a hub-and-spoke model. He commended the project's innovative and holistic approach, which addresses the unique challenges faced by ICU survivors.

The stakeholders' meeting also featured emotional testimonials from patients and families, sharing stories of improved recovery outcomes and enhanced quality of life. The AIR project’s efforts in interdisciplinary teamwork, cutting-edge interventions, and patient-centered care were lauded as a model for future healthcare initiatives.

Prominent attendees included Dr. Nirod Kumar Sahu (Additional Director Technical), Dr. Deepak Biswal (SPM, NIPI Innovation Cell, NHM Odisha), Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida (Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Bhubaneswar), Dr. Satyajit Mishra, and Dr. Swagata Tripathy.