New Delhi: On the eve of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is observed every year on March 24, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the importance of eliminating TB through a united and dedicated effort.

In her message, President Murmu praised the National TB Elimination Programme, which is run under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for raising awareness and involving the public in the fight against the disease.

“On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, I commend the National Campaign being run by the National TB Elimination Programme under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to build awareness through public participation,” President Murmu stated.

This year’s World TB Day theme, ‘Yes, we can end TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver,’ highlights the need for a global commitment to ending the infectious disease.

President Murmu acknowledged that TB remains a major health challenge, affecting millions of people worldwide, both socially and economically.

She noted that India’s ongoing efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme have led to a significant decline in TB cases over the past decade.

Appreciating this progress, she encouraged all stakeholders to continue working together to achieve the goal of making India TB-free.

Just ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, the Health Ministry also emphasised that early diagnosis of TB is crucial for effective treatment.

In a social media post, the Ministry urged people to recognise TB symptoms early and get tested if needed.

Some common signs of pulmonary TB include a persistent cough for more than two weeks, night sweats, chest pain, shortness of breath, fever in the evening, fatigue, blood in sputum, and weight loss.

According to the WHO Global TB Report 2024, India has made significant progress in reducing TB cases.

Between 2015 and 2023, TB incidence in the country dropped by 17.7 per cent, which is more than double the global average decline of 8.3 per cent.

The number of TB-related deaths has also decreased by 21.4 per cent, from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh in 2023.

