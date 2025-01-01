New Delhi: Researchers have unveiled transformative insights into the relationship between inflammation and depression, a finding that can fundamentally change our understanding of depression's biological underpinnings.

The research by neuroscientist Professor Raz Yirmiya from Hebrew University of Jerusalem extends far beyond the laboratory. His discoveries about the role of microglia cells and interleukin-1 in stress-induced depression raise intriguing questions about therapeutic interventions: How might understanding inflammatory processes lead to more targeted treatments? What role do different types of immune responses play in various forms of depression? "Most depressed patients do not have any overt inflammatory disease. However, we and others found that exposure to stress, which is the most significant trigger of depression in humans and animals, also activates inflammatory processes, particularly in the brain," Yirmiya explained in a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview published in the journal Brain Medicine.

Through innovative approaches combining molecular techniques with behavioural studies, Yirmiya's team identified several promising therapeutic targets. Their work on microglial checkpoint mechanisms and stress resilience opens new avenues for understanding how the immune system influences mental health. These findings suggest potential for developing personalised treatments based on individual inflammatory profiles.

"My overarching aim is to harness the extensive knowledge from my research and others to accelerate the development of novel antidepressant therapeutics targeting inflammatory processes," said Yirmiya. His work suggests that both activation and suppression of the immune system can trigger depressive symptoms, highlighting the need for personalised treatment approaches. Yirmiya’s Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series that highlights the people behind today’s most influential scientific ideas.

(IANS)