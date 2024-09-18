Thiruvananthapuram: The first case of MPox was confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday evening after state Health Minister Veena George informed it on social media.

This is the second case of MPox in the country.

George said elaborate arrangements have been made in the state with 14 state-run hospitals fully geared to meet any emergency.

“People, especially those arriving from abroad, have any symptoms and have to seek medical attention, then all arrangements for isolation have been prepared across the state in hospitals. Nodal officers are also appointed to tackle this,” said George.

Incidentally, this 38-year-old man arrived from the UAE last week and was put under observation for suspected MPox.

After a few days, he developed rashes and also had a fever. On September 16, he was admitted to the state-run Manjeri Medical College Hospital where he has been kept in isolation.

Doctors treating the patient said that his fever had come down.

