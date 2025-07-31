Bhubaneswar: Infertility, defined as the inability to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse, affects 10–15% of couples globally. However, this one-year benchmark has exceptions.

Women aged 35 and above should seek medical evaluation after six months, while those aged 40 or older, or with known reproductive conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, or menstrual irregularities, should consult a specialist without delay.

Similarly, male factors—such as prior fertility issues or underlying health conditions—warrant early assessment. Prompt medical intervention can significantly reduce the time to successful conception.

Key factors contributing to delayed conception:

1. Advancing Age

Age remains a primary factor in fertility decline. Women over 32 years are advised to plan their families earlier, as fertility begins to drop noticeably. In men over 40, fertility may also decline due to increased DNA fragmentation in sperm and reduced motility and viability.

2. Obesity and BMI

A BMI over 30 kg/m² is strongly linked to reduced chances of natural conception and lower success rates in fertility treatments—for both men and women. Encouragingly, weight reduction of at least 10 kg in obese women has shown to improve fertility outcomes.

3. Nutrition and Diet

Nutrition plays a vital role in reproductive health. Adolescent nutrition is especially crucial, as gametogenesis (the formation of sperm and eggs) begins at puberty. Diets high in junk food, animal proteins, and refined sugars can negatively impact fertility.

For couples planning a family, a balanced diet rich in:

Complex carbohydrates: brown rice, millets, oats, sweet potatoes, carrots, and seasonal fruits

Lean proteins: egg whites, lentils, chickpeas, low-fat yogurt

Omega-3 fatty acids: chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, which are essential to support reproductive wellness.

4. Exercise and Physical Activity

Moderate exercise supports healthy fertility in both men and women. However, excessive physical strain can adversely affect ovulation and sperm quality. A balanced routine that includes regular activity without overexertion is ideal.

5. Stress and Mental Health

Chronic stress and depression can disrupt hormonal balance by lowering sex hormones and luteinizing hormone (LH)—crucial for ovulation in women and sperm production in men.

6. Substance Use

Smoking: Decreases sperm quality in men and lowers egg reserves in women, also increasing miscarriage risk.

Alcohol: Impacts fertility in both genders through multiple biological pathways.

Caffeine: Intake above 500 mg/day (roughly 5+ cups of coffee) is associated with reduced fertility and higher risk of miscarriage.

A Preventable Trend

The rising prevalence of infertility is often linked to delayed marriage, unhealthy lifestyles, poor diet, and substance abuse. Fortunately, most of these factors are preventable.

A healthy reproductive life can be supported through:

A balanced, whole-foods diet

Regular, moderate physical activity

Adequate sleep

Stress management

Avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and excess caffeine

By understanding these influencing factors and taking proactive steps, couples can greatly improve their chances of conception and enjoy a healthier journey to parenthood.