Hanoi: The Vietnamese Ministry of Health on Wednesday urged the public to remain vigilant and continue practicing Covid-19 prevention measures as case numbers are rising in several countries around the world.

The advisory, which calls for preventive measures such as wearing face masks in public spaces and avoiding large gatherings, came amid a slight uptick in domestic infections and growing global concern over the spread of new subvariants, particularly in neighbouring countries like Thailand, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Since the beginning of 2025, Vietnam has recorded 148 scattered Covid-19 cases across 27 provinces and cities, with no fatalities reported.

While there have been no major outbreaks, the ministry noted a gradual rise in weekly cases over the past three weeks, averaging 20 new infections per week.

Vietnamese health authorities have warned that new cases may increase in the coming weeks, especially following recent holidays that saw high levels of travel and social activity, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, a significant rise in severe cases is not anticipated, the ministry said.

According to the World Health Organization, Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, or cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. Anyone can get sick with Covid-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the disease and how the virus spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by staying at least 1 metre apart from others, wearing a properly fitted mask, and washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and follow local guidance.

The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols. It is important to practice respiratory etiquette, for example by coughing into a flexed elbow, and to stay home and self-isolate until you recover if you feel unwell.

(IANS)