New Delhi: The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing, especially in women, and the ongoing winter season, along with high pollution, may be worsening the symptoms, said an expert from the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday.

Dr. Uma Kumar, Professor and head of department of Rheumatology, AIIMS, explained that autoimmune diseases develop through a complex process, which may be limited to a single organ or be systemic.

While limited diseases involve only one organ, such as the pancreas, systemic conditions affect multiple organs. These include rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, Sjögren’s syndrome, IgG4-related diseases, and many others, with nearly 60 diseases in this category. These are more prevalent in women.

“These diseases can occur at any age but are more common in women of reproductive age. Female hormones and immune-related genes on the X chromosome play a role. The female-to-male ratio is high in younger ages and becomes nearly equal after menopause,” Kumar said.

The ratio may be 9:1 to begin with during adolescence and young age and later turn 1:1 when women turn 70 or more than 60.

"Women are often neglected due to social misconceptions that these diseases are hereditary or contagious, which is incorrect. As a result, many women suffer silently, leading to significant mental health issues," Kumar said.

The expert noted that symptoms often worsen in winter “due to cold temperatures, reduced atmospheric pressure, increased joint stiffness, reduced sunlight, vitamin D deficiency, weight gain, low mood, pollution, and higher rates of viral infections”.

Air pollution is a significant trigger. Studies have shown increased inflammatory markers, oxidative stress, and even autoantibodies in healthy individuals exposed to high pollution levels, especially those living close to busy roads. This provides strong evidence linking air pollution to autoimmune disease risk.

Stress, poor sleep and post-COVID factors add to risk

Chronic mental stress and poor sleep also increase inflammation and worsen disease activity. Night-shift workers are at higher risk. Post-COVID, there has been a noticeable rise in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, further supporting the role of environmental and lifestyle factors.

Lifestyle changes also play a major role. Unhealthy food habits, smoking, tobacco use, and obesity all contribute. Obesity itself is a chronic inflammatory state that increases the risk of autoimmunity.

Another reason is improved diagnostic facilities and greater awareness among doctors, patients, and the public. Since awareness initiatives began more than a decade ago, recognition of these diseases has increased.

Autoimmune diseases require lifelong management, not cure

Further, Kumar said that autoimmune diseases are treatable but usually require lifelong management, similar to diabetes or hypertension.

“There is no single symptom or test that can diagnose these conditions.

Symptoms vary widely and may include fatigue, fever, joint pain, skin rashes, hair loss, dryness of eyes or mouth, kidney involvement, neurological symptoms, or recurrent pregnancy loss. Because autoantibodies may also be present in healthy individuals, testing without medical guidance can be misleading,” she said.

The expert warned against taking steroids and painkillers without medical supervision, as they are not required for all autoimmune diseases.

"Lifestyle modification is essential. Adequate sleep, stress control, regular physical activity, smoking cessation, and weight management help prevent flares," said Kumar, while also noting the benefit of yoga in reducing inflammation and improving sleep among autoimmune disease patients.

(IANS)