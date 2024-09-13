What is Hindi Diwas?

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14th to honour the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India. This day commemorates the historical event when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as one of the country's official languages in 1949.

Importance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas serves as a reminder of the cultural and linguistic diversity of India, where over 40% of the population speaks Hindi. It promotes the richness of the Hindi language and emphasizes the need to preserve and promote its usage in government, education, and day-to-day life.

History of Hindi Diwas

The decision to mark Hindi Diwas on September 14 was taken because, on this day in 1949, Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, was recognized as the official language of the Indian Union. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, played a significant role in this decision, alongside other notable leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Celebrations of Hindi Diwas

Across India, Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools, colleges, and government institutions with:

Cultural programs showcasing Hindi poetry, plays, and songs

Hindi language competitions like debates, essays, and quizzes

Awards and recognition for contributions to the promotion of Hindi

Role of Hindi in Modern India

Hindi continues to play a crucial role in national integration and as a medium of communication in media, literature, and entertainment. It helps in bridging the gap between different cultures and regions within India.

Promoting the Hindi Language Globally

Efforts to promote Hindi internationally have seen significant success, with Hindi language courses being offered at several universities worldwide. The Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, has also contributed immensely to making Hindi a global language.