Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 April 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Keep your argumentative behavior in check, as it could damage your relationship in the long run. Foster open-mindedness and let go of any prejudices towards others to overcome this. Avoid making any major investments today, and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. It’s best to steer clear of any topics that could lead to conflicts with loved ones. Your charm will have the desired effect, and your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. A leisure trip will bring you joy. Today, you'll rekindle your love for your spouse. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle for continued good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taurus: Stay patient, as your persistent efforts, combined with common sense and understanding, will ensure your success. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. Whether you realize it or not, someone is closely observing you and sees you as a role model—so focus on doing praiseworthy things that will enhance your reputation. Without the company of your loved one, you may feel empty. Your boss won’t tolerate excuses, so focus on your work to stay in their favor. You might consider watching a movie in your free time, but you may feel it’s a waste as it won't meet your expectations. Due to your busy schedule, your spouse may feel neglected and could express dissatisfaction in the evening. Remedy: Improve your love life by feeding rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: You may face an increase in family medical expenses. While your financial situation improves, the outflow of money could still pose challenges in completing your projects. It’s a great day to enjoy the company of guests—consider planning something special with your relatives, and they’ll truly appreciate it. There’s a chance of emotional turmoil in love today, so be prepared. Focus on your work and don't rely on others to lend a hand today. A distant relative may visit unexpectedly, which could take up most of your time. You’ll have a wonderful romantic day, though some health issues might cause discomfort. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by feeding fried snacks (pakoda) to crows, which are ruled by Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Cancer: Don't stress about your health—it acts as a strong shield against illness. A positive mindset can overcome negativity. If you're facing financial concerns, seek advice from an elder on managing money and saving wisely. Don't let family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Your charm will work in your favor. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Today, you'll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, breathing in fresh air. A calm mind will keep you balanced throughout the day. Your spouse will surprise you with their love and care like never before. Remedy: Use copper or, if possible, gold spoons while eating to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Leo: Some of you may have to make important decisions today, which could leave you feeling anxious or stressed. Financial constraints might put a pause on certain crucial tasks. However, a visit from an old friend later in the day will lift your spirits, bringing back cherished childhood memories. Differences in opinions may strain personal relationships, so approach conversations with patience. On the bright side, your workplace will be a source of joy today. Your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and even your boss will acknowledge your progress. Businesspersons may see good profits. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or match at home with their siblings, strengthening family bonds. However, your spouse may be too occupied with work, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positivity and success.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking and avoid standing near friends who are smoking, as it could harm the unborn child. Socializing in large groups will be enjoyable, but be mindful of rising expenses. Spend time with close friends who truly understand your situation and needs. A sudden shift in your romantic mood may leave you feeling unsettled. Embracing new techniques at work will enhance your efficiency, and your unique approach will capture the attention of those around you. You might spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you may feel it wasn’t worthwhile. Concerns over your spouse’s health could also cause stress today. Remedy: Practice Pranayama (breathing techniques) every morning to keep your body fit and mind fresh.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically, but some rest and nutritious food can help restore your energy. With the support of a close friend, business professionals may see financial gains today—helping to resolve certain challenges. When making new investments, trust your judgment and stay independent in your decisions. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner. Avoid getting lost in daydreams, and don't rely on others to complete your tasks. Instead, use your confidence to expand your social circle and build new connections. Your spouse will express admiration for you today, rekindling their affection. Remedy: Chant the mantra: Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your smile can be a powerful remedy against feelings of sadness. Those with outstanding loans may face challenges in repayment today. While your family will be supportive, they may also have high expectations from you. Traveling could deepen a romantic bond. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within reach if you dedicate your skills and efforts. Today, you'll have some free time to socialize and engage in activities you truly enjoy. The evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most memorable ones. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Your positivity and confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A short trip to visit relatives will offer a refreshing break from your busy routine. You may find it difficult to pass the time without your beloved. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Any travel plans you have might get postponed due to unexpected schedule changes. Your spouse may not be as attentive to your needs today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: Assist those in need by offering your time, energy, and support. This generosity will contribute to steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Capricorn: Work pressure and tensions at home may cause some stress, but financial improvements are on the horizon. A festive atmosphere at home will help lift your mood—be sure to actively participate rather than just observing from the sidelines. A new romantic connection is likely, but be cautious about sharing personal details too soon. Avoid making commitments unless you're certain you can fulfill them. Recognizing the value of time, you may feel the urge to spend some moments in solitude, which could be beneficial for you. However, a lack of support from your spouse during a challenging time may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Prioritizing your mental well-being is essential, as a healthy mind is the foundation of a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—helping to solve problems and provide clarity. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this could strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Avoid engaging in controversial topics that might lead to conflicts with loved ones. A visit to a scenic picnic spot can add warmth and joy to your love life. Professionally, an increase in responsibilities seems likely. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to unwind by watching a movie or browsing their phones after completing household tasks. By the end of the day, you’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a small amount of Basmati rice with silver in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.15 pm.

Pisces: Recognize your true potential—you are not lacking strength, but the will to act. Fresh, innovative ideas will lead to financial success. However, concerns about your parents' health may cause some anxiety. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your special someone. Embracing new technology is crucial to staying ahead in an ever-changing world. Your creativity will be at its peak today, and the choices you make could bring rewards beyond your expectations. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may bring the love and warmth you desire. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need for a joyful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.