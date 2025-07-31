horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 August 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your worries will fade away once you take control of the situation. You'll realise that your anxiety is as fragile as a soap bubble — it bursts the moment you face it with courage. If you've taken money from a relative, you may need to repay it today, no matter what. Some people may make big promises but fail to deliver — don’t waste your time on them. Today, you’ll truly feel the depth of love, something you've only heard about before. However, getting your partner to follow your plans might be a challenge. It’s a great day to attend social and religious events. Your spouse's innocent gestures will bring unexpected joy to your day. Remedy: For career growth, chant or pay respects daily to the twelve names of the Sun God — Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your goals and dreams might be held back by fear today. Don’t hesitate to seek the right guidance to overcome this. Poor planning could lead to a shortage of money, so be realistic with your budget. Focus on building a positive bond with your children. Let go of past disappointments and look ahead to brighter, happier days — your efforts will bring good results. Love will feel thrilling today, so reach out to someone special and make the most of the moment. You’ll excel in whatever you do — this is a great time to show others how capable and efficient you truly are. The day may bring a mix of positive and unsettling events, leaving you both excited and drained. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may finally fulfil that wish. Remedy: For better health, consider donating a cow. If that’s not possible, you can donate an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Taking quick and decisive steps will boost your confidence today. To succeed, be open to changing your ideas with time. This will help expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and sharpen your thinking. To maintain financial stability and a smooth lifestyle, be extra cautious with your money matters today. You may feel worried about your parents’ health — keep a close watch. Romantic chances may come your way, but they might not last long. A surprising revelation about your boss’s behaviour will help you understand them better — and it may actually make you feel relieved. Consider a few changes to improve your appearance — it could boost your confidence and attract new connections. After going through a rough patch in your married life, you’ll finally experience peace and happiness today. Remedy: Prepare a dessert made of milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it in the moonlight after moonrise to help restore harmony and joy in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: To live a fulfilling life, focus on building your mental strength. Before stepping out today, seek blessings from your elders — it will bring you good luck. Your charm and ability to impress others could lead to rewarding opportunities. If you're in love, today you’ll experience a deep emotional connection that makes everything else fade away, like hearing a melody more beautiful than any song. You may find yourself successfully managing big property deals or coordinating people in creative or entertainment ventures. In your free time, consider reading a spiritual book — it may help you find clarity and solutions to some of your problems. Married life feels especially joyful today. Plan something special in the evening to make your spouse feel loved and cherished. Remedy: Start your day with early morning breathing exercises (Pranayama) to keep your body healthy and your mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Today brings a chance to unwind and relax. A soothing oil massage can help ease muscle tension and refresh your body. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. You may also make some positive changes at home that uplift the atmosphere. If you're going on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep things smooth. It’s a great day to focus on your goals — recharge yourself and stay committed to achieving them. Don’t hesitate to seek support from your friends; their encouragement will boost your confidence and keep you on track. Some good news from afar may reach you by evening. Although a misunderstanding could arise today, a calm conversation will help resolve it easily. Remedy: Gift your partner a piece of platinum jewellery or accessory to strengthen and energise your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: It’s a great day to do things that boost your self-worth and make you feel good. You’ll realise today that past investments are finally paying off, bringing you financial benefits. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring immense joy. A romantic candlelight dinner with your partner will make the day even more special. At work, you'll find success if you express your ideas confidently and show enthusiasm and commitment. Your family may come to you with various concerns, but you’ll likely stay focused on your own interests and use your free time to do something you truly enjoy. Married life will feel especially rewarding today — possibly the best you’ve experienced so far. Remedy: For good health, place a container of milk beside your bed at night and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Use your free time today to indulge in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. You may realise the true value of past investments, as one could bring you rewarding returns now. Seek peace, affection, and emotional comfort in your spouse’s presence—it's a good day for rekindling intimacy and reminiscing cherished memories. A journey aimed at career advancement might show positive signs, but be sure to take your parents’ approval beforehand to avoid any future disagreements. Avoid associating with individuals who may damage your image. By evening, expect a heart-to-heart, romantic conversation with your partner that deepens your bond. Remedy: Share cashew-based sweets with children for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your compassionate nature will bring joy and uplifting moments throughout the day. Remember, in times of difficulty, it’s your savings that offer true support—so begin cutting down on unnecessary expenses and start building financial security. An exciting evening may be in store as friends plan something special. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now; it’s best not to express them openly today. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm and focused—don’t let fear shake your confidence. Your dedication is likely to yield good results. Those living away from home may find peace in a park or quiet spot after finishing their daily responsibilities. A minor disruption may occur at home if your domestic help is unavailable, possibly leading to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, supports creativity, service, and transformation. To improve your financial stability, find innovative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today—any carelessness with appliances or utilities could lead to trouble. Secure your surplus funds in a reliable investment that ensures future returns. Children may be more active outdoors, engaging in sports and physical activities. Put in sincere effort—luck is on your side, and your determination will bring positive results. Fresh ideas are likely to bear fruit, so don’t hesitate to think creatively. Be genuine in your conversations today; pretending to be someone you're not will only hold you back. If you've ever felt marriage is full of compromises, today might change your perspective—you'll realize it's one of the most beautiful parts of your life. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.

Capricorn: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed today, so try to pace yourself. Financially, the stars aren’t in your favour—be cautious with your money and avoid unnecessary spending. Spend some light-hearted moments with friends and family to uplift your mood. Avoid displaying your affection publicly in every situation, as it might backfire and strain your relationship. Be careful in partnership ventures—they may bring more complications than rewards. You might feel frustrated for letting someone take undue advantage of your trust. There’s a chance you’ll get so engrossed in watching a movie or series that you’ll forget about pending tasks. However, the day ends on a warm note, giving you quality time with your spouse after a long while. Remedy: Chant ‘ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः’ (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for peace and protection.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your friends will be a source of joy and encouragement today. If you're aiming for long-term financial stability, it's time to adopt disciplined saving habits. Reconnecting with old friends may bring unexpected support and positivity. Be mindful of your words—harsh language could disrupt the harmony in your relationship. Work-related stress may continue to weigh on you, making it difficult to give time to your loved ones. However, taking a short break to spend quality time with your spouse can help restore emotional balance. Do keep an eye on your partner’s health, as it might impact some of your plans or responsibilities today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer Kapoor Aarti (camphor offering) to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: An evening spent with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulgence in food or alcohol. If you're travelling today, stay alert—there's a risk of theft. Keep your purse and valuables in a secure place. Try to maintain emotional balance, especially in interactions with your spouse—impulsive or erratic behavior could disturb the harmony at home. Offer encouragement to someone who is struggling in love; your support could make a real difference. You might feel creatively blocked and indecisive today, but don’t be too hard on yourself—this phase will pass. Spending time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings could rekindle warmth and bonding in your family. By day’s end, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again—they truly deserve your appreciation. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, engrave the Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.