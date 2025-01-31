Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 February 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Engaging in charity work today will bring you inner peace and satisfaction. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on purchasing essentials. Youngsters may seek guidance on their school projects. The thought of reuniting with a long-lost friend may fill you with excitement. Stay mindful and avoid distractions, as losing focus can waste valuable time—be cautious about this today. Your spouse may surprise you with something special. Spending extra time with family can sometimes lead to minor disagreements, so try to maintain harmony. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brother to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.

Taurus: Use your energy to help someone in need today. After all, a life well-lived is one that benefits others. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on essential purchases. Consider taking up home improvement projects. Your beloved will miss you deeply today—why not plan a surprise to make the day unforgettable? Some of you may embark on a long journey that will be tiring but highly rewarding. Your marital life looks wonderful. However, if your partner needs space, respect their feelings instead of insisting on a conversation—things will naturally improve over time. Remedy: Donate sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat to a monastery or a home for the visually impaired to reduce work-related stress.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Work pressure and household disagreements may cause some stress today. If an investment opportunity catches your eye, take the time to research it thoroughly and seek expert advice before making any decisions. You'll have quality moments with family and friends. Your love life looks fantastic—keep the romance alive. While you may want to spend time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. However, your spouse will make the day truly special with their love and affection. Businesspeople should consider reviving stalled projects for better prospects. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cancer: Cultivate a harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can be more destructive than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness. While your financial situation may improve, unexpected expenses could still create obstacles in executing your plans. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. A sudden romantic encounter may uplift your mood. Spending quality time with your partner tonight will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. You may find yourself falling in love with them all over again. Ending the day with a movie night with loved ones could make it even more enjoyable. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha for a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo: It's a joyful day filled with happiness. Be cautious and avoid getting involved in suspicious financial deals. This is a great time to reconnect with people you don’t often meet. A trip to a picnic spot could add excitement to your love life. However, you might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant activities. Those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy will realize today that true love runs much deeper. If you're living away from your family, you may feel homesick—reaching out to your loved ones can bring comfort. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges against your brother and speak kindly to him for better financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Virgo: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but neglecting it may lead to problems later. While money is essential, don’t let financial concerns strain your relationships. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively participate in their joys and challenges to show you truly care. If you have something important to express to your sweetheart, don’t delay—it may be too late tomorrow. Despite planning some personal time, urgent work commitments might disrupt your schedule. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today, possibly a homemade dish that will ease your fatigue and lift your spirits. Remedy: For better health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Your energy levels will be high today. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health, which could strain your finances but will strengthen your bond with them. Avoid excessive outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, as this may upset your parents. Balancing career planning and leisure is essential to keep them happy. There's a chance you may meet someone interesting today. After a busy few days, you’ll finally get some time for yourself. The evening could turn out to be one of the best with your spouse. Watching a movie with loved ones can make the day even more enjoyable. Remedy: Maintain good financial well-being by always wearing clean and washed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and make time for some relaxation. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring joy into your day. However, don’t give in to unnecessary demands in your love life. Be open to advice from others, as it could prove beneficial. Your plans might get disrupted due to your spouse’s urgent commitments, but in the end, you’ll realize it happened for the best. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to attract success in love.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. This appreciation comes from the kindness you show—much like a tree that provides shade to others while standing under the scorching sun. Businesspeople may face some losses and might need to invest money to improve their trade. Open communication and cooperation will help strengthen your relationship with your spouse. The day is filled with happiness, possibly with a delightful message from a loved one. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative. Today, you will truly appreciate your spouse, realizing they are your biggest blessing. Your inner foodie may take over as you indulge in delicious treats or visit a restaurant offering exotic cuisine. Remedy: Incorporate black pepper into your daily diet to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.

Capricorn: Cultivate a peaceful mindset to eliminate hatred, as it is more harmful than love and can negatively affect your health. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness. If you've been facing financial struggles, today might bring unexpected money, solving several of your problems in an instant. Your parents' advice will be invaluable in your decision-making process. Avoid unnecessary doubt and suspicion, as they can damage relationships. If something is bothering you, talk it through with your partner to find a resolution. Your quick thinking and ability to tackle problems will earn you recognition. While an outside influence might try to cause trouble between you and your partner, you both will handle it. You’ll also realize that true friends always stand by your side. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows will greatly improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 am to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your hard work, combined with the timely support from your family, will lead to the desired outcomes. Keep up the effort to maintain the positive momentum. Any advice from your father today could be valuable at work. While your family will be supportive, they might also have high expectations. Your love life could take a significant turn today, as your partner may bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time to consider all aspects before making any decisions. Elders of your zodiac sign may find some free time to reconnect with old friends. However, health concerns about a child or elderly family member could cause stress, which might impact your married life. Discipline is key to success, and you can begin cultivating it by organizing your space. Remedy: Read the Parvati Mangal Stotra to enjoy a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Before 4:00 p.m.

Pisces: Your hope will blossom like a beautiful, fragrant flower. Financial transactions will flow throughout the day, and by the end of it, you'll have saved a good amount. Try to maintain a calm and balanced demeanor, especially with your spouse, to keep the peace at home. Your partner might be hurt by something you said, so before things escalate, recognize your mistake and make amends. Spending too much time on TV or your phone could lead to wasted time. It looks like you and your spouse will spend quite a bit today, but you'll have an amazing time together. You'll leave all your worries behind and let your creativity take center stage. Remedy: Enhance positive family energy by hanging blue curtains in your home.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.