Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 January 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Having the support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be cleared soon. Before making any major decisions, consult your family members to avoid potential issues. Harmony within the family is key to achieving the best outcomes. Romance will dominate your thoughts and feelings. Use your professional authority wisely to advance your career. Success in your chosen field seems within reach if you fully apply your skills and efforts. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. However, a lack of support from your partner during challenging times might leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Gift your partner a marble item or souvenir to strengthen your bond and create a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Taurus: Engaging in sports can help you stay youthful and energetic. Long-term investments are likely to bring substantial gains. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies may upset your parents. It's important to balance your career planning with your hobbies to keep everyone happy. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so tread carefully. Staying focused on your work will lead to success and recognition. Travelling will bring joy and provide valuable learning experiences. However, a difference of opinion could spark an argument with your partner today. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm.

Gemini: You’ll feel energetic and accomplish something remarkable today. However, avoid the habit of living only for the moment or spending excessively on entertainment. Overworking might strain your relationship with your spouse, so try to balance office and personal life. Romance will flourish, and you might experience love in its purest form. You’ll be in the spotlight, with success well within your grasp. Take time to reflect and understand yourself better if you feel lost or overwhelmed. Marriage is not just about physical connection, and today you’ll truly appreciate the depth of love in your relationship. Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to ensure happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cancer: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid habits or actions that could weaken your energy and strength. Handle all commitments and financial matters with care. Encourage children to stay focused on their studies and plan for the future. Trust your beloved and avoid unnecessary doubts. Female members of your family will play a significant role in your success, regardless of your field. You may spend time thinking about ways to improve your fitness but might struggle to follow through. On a brighter note, you and your spouse will share a heartfelt and deeply romantic conversation today. Remedy: Offer help and serve patients in hospitals to ensure financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Leo: Take a long walk today to boost your health. If you have a pending court case related to finances, the decision is likely to go in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. With less work pressure, you’ll have the chance to spend quality time with your family. Your love life might take a significant turn, with a marriage proposal on the horizon. Senior colleagues and relatives will provide valuable support. Use your free time wisely to stay ahead in life. Expect a particularly fulfilling and beautiful day in your married life. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay healthy and fit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 pm to 8:30 p.m.

Virgo: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring you plenty of joyful moments today. However, be cautious with your belongings, as there’s a risk of theft. Relatives might surprise you with unexpected gifts but may also seek your help in return. Your love life remains strong and unshakable. At work, you’re likely to get a task you’ve always wished for, making the day more fulfilling. If you’ve been busy, you may finally find some alone time, though household chores could take up a significant part of it. Your marriage will experience a beautiful and memorable day today. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to enhance your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Libra: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but work-related stress might leave you feeling irritable. While you may be tempted to travel and spend money, doing so could lead to regrets later. If you’re caring for an unwell infant, prioritize their needs immediately, as even minor negligence could escalate the issue. Seek proper guidance without delay. Make an effort not to let down your partner today, as it could cause feelings of regret later on. The day will be socially active, and others will value your opinions, readily accepting your suggestions. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time—using it unproductively could leave you feeling frustrated. Lastly, pay attention to small gestures that matter to your spouse, such as indulging their cravings or offering affection, as neglecting these could upset them. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Your emotions might feel unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions when interacting with others. An unexpected inflow of funds will help you cover bills and manage immediate expenses. Your spouse and children will offer you extra love and support, bringing warmth to your day. You’ll find yourself attracting attention and gaining popularity, especially among members of the opposite sex. Interestingly, you might discover at work that someone you thought of as an adversary is actually a well-wisher. Time moves quickly, so make the most of it by staying focused and productive. Your married life will feel harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Offer green chilies to a parrot to invite positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Maintain a balanced diet and avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy. A sibling may approach you for financial help today. While you’ll willingly assist, it could strain your own finances. Children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than their academic or career planning. Expect a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gifts and flowers for some. Senior colleagues and relatives will offer valuable support, providing you with encouragement. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse and even take them out, but their health may prevent these plans. However, the evening promises to be special, allowing you to cherish meaningful moments together. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious events like weddings, as this can negatively impact Venus and your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pastel

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll enjoy excellent health today, with your positive and cheerful mindset serving as the perfect boost to keep you confident. Financial improvements are likely later in the day. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. The chance to form a romantic connection is strong, but be cautious about sharing personal or confidential information. Postpone any new projects or major expenses for now. Spending time with a friend is a great idea, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it may lead to unproductive use of your time. By the end of the day, you’ll truly appreciate the joys of a happy married life. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, grow and nurture a tulsi plant in a central but uncluttered space in your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: If you’ve been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that positive actions and thoughts today can bring the relief you need. For those living away from home for work or studies, steer clear of individuals who waste your time and money. Remember to fulfill your family responsibilities. Keep your love affair private and avoid unnecessary attention. At work, those who’ve been hindering your progress will face setbacks, allowing you to shine. Your ability to persuade others will yield excellent results. However, you and your partner may need some personal space to nurture your marriage. Remedy: Declutter your home by disposing of old clothes, newspapers, and other unused items to invite happiness and harmony into your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Take care not to overlook your health today—it deserves your attention. Business profits may bring happiness and relief to traders and entrepreneurs. However, a well-planned travel itinerary may need to be postponed due to a family health issue. On the bright side, travel could deepen a romantic bond. At work, you stand to benefit if you present your ideas with determination and enthusiasm. Be prepared, though—you might face criticism from a senior for incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time will likely be consumed by catching up on office work. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy, and today you’ll truly experience the essence of genuine love. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.