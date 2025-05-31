horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 June 2025, Sunday.

Aries: A rise in family medical expenses cannot be ruled out. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from the elders in your family—apply their wisdom to better manage your savings and daily expenses. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will open doors to new friendships. Love is a beautiful emotion—meant to be felt deeply and shared sincerely with your partner. Travel, entertainment, and socializing may feature prominently on your agenda today. The affection of your spouse will help you forget life’s struggles and bring a sense of peace. However, with extra free time on your hands, negative thoughts may try to creep in. To keep your spirits high, engage with uplifting books, enjoy a light-hearted movie, or spend time with good friends. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your health may need a bit of attention today, so don’t ignore any signs of discomfort. On a positive note, financial improvements are on the horizon. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family, uplifting everyone’s spirits. While love is a beautiful emotion, expressing it at the wrong time or place may do more harm than good. Be mindful—sometimes, subtlety preserves the bond better than extravagance. Handle all correspondence or communications with care to avoid misunderstandings. Today holds the promise of romance—like a springtime moment shared with your partner, full of warmth and closeness. However, you may later feel the day slipped by without much accomplishment. Consider organizing your time to make the most of it. Remedy: To relieve mental stress, place gold or copper spikes on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Gemini: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will boost both your fitness and your mood. If you're involved in a legal case related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing potential financial gains. Stay cautious when dealing with both friends and strangers—trust should be earned, not assumed. Your partner may seem upset due to family-related issues. Be patient and supportive; a heartfelt conversation could help ease their mind. Time is a valuable resource. Use it wisely to move closer to your goals. However, don’t forget that spending quality time with your family and being flexible is just as important as productivity. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse during the day, but by evening, you’ll likely discover they were busy planning something special for you. Consider ending the day on a light note by watching a movie with your partner or friends and cherishing the moment. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling a bit anxious today. However, new sources of income could emerge through your existing network or acquaintances. If you're feeling mentally burdened, don’t hesitate to open up to a trusted friend or family member—sharing your thoughts can offer much-needed relief. Be cautious in matters of the heart, as someone may try to come between you and your partner. The day may bring a mix of uplifting and unsettling moments, leaving you emotionally drained or confused. Your spouse may be influenced by others in a negative way, possibly leading to a disagreement. But your calm demeanor, love, and understanding will help restore harmony. Spending time beneath the shade of a tree can bring both mental peace and physical relaxation. It may even offer you a moment of clarity and remind you of life’s deeper lessons.Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel beside your bed at night. In the morning, pour the water at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Leo: Tensions at home may leave you feeling irritable. Bottling up your emotions could lead to physical discomfort, so it's best to release that stress through exercise or another healthy outlet. Sometimes, walking away from an aggravating situation is the wisest choice. Financially, you’re likely to see positive returns from past investments made with your future in mind. A significant development in your personal life will bring joy to you and your entire family. Being apart from your partner may feel especially difficult today, as emotions run high. It’s a favorable day for leisure and lighthearted fun, though differences in opinion could lead to a disagreement with your spouse—approach it with patience. You may finally reconnect with friends and have a great time together. Just be sure not to overlook your health in the process. Remedy: To support good health, include pure honey in your regular diet.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your inner strength and fearlessness will significantly boost your mental clarity and resilience. Maintain this momentum—it will help you stay composed and in control, no matter the situation. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it today, which could put a strain on your finances. Be mindful of your expenses and plan carefully. At home, try to be more understanding and responsive to your family's needs. Avoid saying things that might unintentionally hurt others. Romance may take a backseat today, and emotional distance might be felt. It's wise to distance yourself from people who drain your energy or waste your time. Your spouse may not offer the support you expect during challenging moments, which could be disheartening. However, staying patient is key—rushing through tasks or reacting impulsively may lead to mistakes or losses. Remedy: For a happy and harmonious family life, offer Prasad at a Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.

Libra: Personal issues may affect your peace of mind today, but engaging in mentally stimulating activities—like reading something uplifting—can help you manage the pressure. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for promising long-term returns. Your sharp wit and charm will likely make you the center of attention at social gatherings. You may experience the bliss of deep, soulful love today—make sure to carve out time to truly enjoy it. Family members may open up to you about their concerns, but you might find yourself lost in your own thoughts. Use your free time to engage in activities that bring you joy and calm. While love after marriage may seem rare, today you'll feel its warmth throughout the day. However, be mindful—procrastinating on today’s responsibilities could lead to undesirable consequences. Remedy: For a fruitful day, donate black and white clothing to a sadhu (holy person).

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Today brings pure joy and a sense of freedom, as you embrace life with a renewed spirit. A piece of advice from your father could prove especially helpful in your professional life—don’t overlook it. Break free from your usual routine and spend some quality time with friends. It’s the perfect day to unwind and recharge. Offer encouragement to someone struggling in love—you might be the inspiration they need. Though some of your free time may get consumed by unexpected or unimportant tasks, don’t let that dampen your mood. You’ll feel deeply connected to your life partner today, basking in the warmth of their love. In our busy lives, we often forget to make time for family—but today gives you a beautiful opportunity to create joyful memories with those who matter most. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in the sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, possibly allowing you to take part in a sports event or physical activity. If you previously invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you’re likely to see positive returns now. You may get the opportunity to attend social gatherings where you'll meet influential and inspiring individuals. For those immersed in love, today brings a deeper connection—like hearing a melody that makes all other songs fade away. You’ll be brimming with creative ideas, and the activities you choose could lead to surprising and rewarding outcomes. Expect to impress your colleagues by completing your tasks efficiently and effectively. After a long time, you’ll enjoy a heartfelt and affectionate moment with your spouse—a warm embrace that brings comfort and joy. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, gift black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.45 pm.

Capricorn: Today calls for special care and attention, especially for expectant mothers. Be prepared for some unexpected expenses, as sudden bills may add pressure to your finances. Participating in group activities can lead to meaningful new friendships. A spontaneous pleasure trip may be on the horizon—one that will refresh your energy and rekindle your passion for life. Be open to the advice of others today; genuine insights could lead to real benefits. Someone close to you might do something unexpectedly thoughtful, reigniting the spark in your relationship and making your partner fall for you all over again. You may have big plans for the weekend, but beware of procrastination—it could lead to frustration and prevent you from achieving what you’ve set out to do. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer regular worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your strong willpower is likely to be rewarded today as you face a challenging situation. Stay calm and composed, especially when making emotional decisions—you don’t want to lose your clarity. If you have surplus funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term benefits. Your brother may surprise you with more support than you expected. Be cautious with secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. Today, you may prefer solitude over socializing, finding comfort in spending time alone. Use your free time productively by tidying up your home. Your spouse might express some honest, but difficult, feelings about your relationship—listen carefully. A chance encounter with an intriguing stranger during a trip could bring valuable new experiences. Remedy: Wearing black-colored clothing regularly can help ensure a stable and strong love life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8.20 am to 10 am.

Pisces: Outings, parties, and joyful excursions will keep your spirits high today. One of your siblings may ask to borrow money, and while you’ll likely help, be mindful that it could add to your financial challenges. A family gathering might introduce you to new friends, but choose your companions wisely—true friends are precious treasures worth cherishing. You’ll experience the bliss of soulful love today, so be sure to make time for it. It’s also important to distance yourself from people who don’t align with your values or seem to waste your time. Love and good food form the foundation of married life, and today, you’re set to enjoy both to the fullest. Consider visiting a park or gym to boost your health and well-being. Remedy: For better financial stability, use a moderate amount of red chili while preparing your meals.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.