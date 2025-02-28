Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 March 2025, Saturday.

Aries: The needs of others may take precedence over your self-care today. Don't suppress your feelings—engage in activities you enjoy to unwind. Those involved in the milk industry could see financial gains. This is an ideal day to attract attention effortlessly. You will also realize the depth of your partner's love. Spending time with family to discuss important matters may lead to some discomfort, but a solution will emerge. Married life will bring its own joys today. Be cautious while driving, as someone else's carelessness could cause trouble. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket for good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Today is a favourable day to secure funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial backing for new projects. Your charming and witty nature will make you stand out in social gatherings. Small acts of kindness and love can make the day even more special. If you’ve been waiting for something exciting to happen, you may finally find some relief. A delightful surprise could enhance your marital happiness. It’s also a great day to start a new venture. Remedy: Float red flowers in water to maintain happiness throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 10:45 am.

Gemini: It's time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your energy but also impact your well-being. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you have lent money to someone, you may get it back today. Your patience might run low, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Your love life will be filled with joy, and making small changes to your appearance could boost your confidence and attract attention. Though disagreements may arise in your relationship, don’t give up too easily. Be careful not to speak harshly to a family member out of frustration. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will help bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Heart patients should consider quitting coffee now, as continued consumption may put unnecessary strain on the heart. Today, you might take your family out for a gathering and spend generously on them. However, constantly finding faults in others could invite criticism from relatives—it’s a waste of time and brings no real benefit. Try to change this habit. Treat your partner with kindness and respect today. While you may plan to spend quality time with your family in the evening, an unexpected argument could spoil your mood. A small lie from your spouse might upset you, but it’s best not to overthink it. Traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may see their profits turn into reality today. Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple for peace and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

Leo: Don't take life too seriously today. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, leading to financial benefits. It's a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Small acts of kindness and love can make the day more special. Attending seminars and exhibitions will help you gain new knowledge and useful contacts. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today might bring a sense of relief and blessings. While sharing your experiences, avoid exaggeration—it’s best to keep things genuine. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to the needy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Virgo: Take a break today and indulge in hobbies or activities you love. Long-pending payments and dues are likely to be recovered. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Time may feel slow without your beloved, but try to see things in the right perspective instead of overthinking. You might experience some tension with family members, but by the end of the day, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort. A financial boost is expected today, possibly from a past investment paying off. Remedy: Help and serve visually impaired individuals to bring positive energy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with practical wisdom and understanding, will lead you to success. Financial gains may come unexpectedly or through smart speculation. However, those you live with might still feel dissatisfied, no matter your efforts to please them. True emotional support for your wife comes from a deep understanding of her feelings. You may receive upsetting news from your in-laws today, leaving you lost in thought. Your spouse’s health could also be a source of concern. Be mindful of your temper, as a disagreement with an elder is possible. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel can bring greater harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and leave you feeling exhausted. It's best to let go of these anxieties, as they will only make matters worse. Secure your extra money in a safe investment that will benefit you in the future. Exciting news about the arrival of a new family member may bring joy—celebrate the moment with a gathering. Your love life will be wonderful today, but not everything will go as planned. However, your spouse will make you feel truly special. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family and personal deity to promote great health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.50 pm.

Sagittarius: Your tendency to criticize others may invite some criticism your way. Keep your sense of humor intact and remain open-minded to handle any remarks gracefully. Financially, you may receive support from an elder, saving you from spending your own money. Your quick wit will make you stand out in social gatherings. Expect a surge of positive energy, as your beloved brings you immense joy. Remember, success comes to those who take initiative. Today, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Take some time to explore your personal interests beyond relationships. Remedy: Water a money plant to attract prosperity and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Lean on your family for support to ease your tension, and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid suppressing your emotions—sharing your worries regularly can provide relief. Investing in antiques and jewelry may bring financial growth and prosperity. A family gathering could introduce you to new friends, but choose them wisely, as true friendships are invaluable. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment—be mindful not to make promises you cannot keep. Your sense of humor will be one of your greatest strengths. Today, you’ll have plenty of moments to cherish the joys of married life. Enjoy some peaceful time gazing at the open sky, embracing the serenity of the moment. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Aquarius: Your impulsive behavior might unintentionally create trouble for a friend, so be mindful of your actions. A family member’s illness could lead to financial strain, but their well-being should be your top priority. While the day holds overall benefits, someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens. Use your confidence to expand your social circle and build new connections. A lack of quality time could lead to frustration between you and your partner. If you're married, you might receive a concerning complaint about your child, which could upset you. Remedy: Ensure your home receives ample sunlight to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Pisces: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness, bringing relief and renewed energy. Investing in long-term ventures could yield significant gains. However, concerns about an infant’s health might occupy your mind. If you're separated from your partner, you may feel their absence deeply and spend long hours talking over the phone. Today, you’ll have ample time for yourself—use it to pursue personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. After a long while, you’ll get the chance to spend quality time with your spouse, dedicating your evening entirely to them. Remedy: Since the Sun represents discipline, leading a structured and orderly life will naturally bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.