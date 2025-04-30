Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 May 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your kind and caring nature will bring joy today. If you want to be financially secure in the future, start saving money now. Before making any changes at home, be sure everyone agrees. You may receive gifts from your loved one, making the day more special. Don’t give excuses at work—focus on your duties to stay in your boss’s good books. Shopping and other tasks will keep you busy today. Someone close may do something sweet that will make your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Always wear clean and well-ironed clothes to please Venus, which can bring positive results in your career.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Your health issue might be affecting your mood and your family's happiness. Try to recover soon to bring back the cheerful atmosphere at home. Today, your efforts to save money will go well, and you’ll be able to manage your finances smartly. You may feel impatient, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting others. A third person’s interference may create tension with your partner. Good news is likely for those working in the banking sector—some may even get promoted. Celebrate your success with colleagues to make it more special. You might enjoy watching a web series on your phone during your free time. Something your spouse does might seem odd at first, but later you'll realise it was for the best. Remedy: Start your day with breathing exercises (Pranayama) to stay physically fit and mentally fresh.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.

Gemini: Get plenty of rest today to recharge your energy. One of your parents may talk to you about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, or it might lead to problems in the future. Support from friends and family will lift your spirits. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared with your partner. A long-pending project might face further delays. If you had travel plans, they could get postponed due to sudden changes in your schedule. Married life will feel especially joyful today. Remedy: For better career growth, offer water to the Sun God in a copper vessel with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Focus on improving your personality with sincere effort. Today, you might spend money on religious activities, which will likely bring you peace of mind. Your spouse’s health could be a cause of worry, so stay attentive. You’ll feel more in love than ever—everything around you will seem brighter and more beautiful. A new partnership or collaboration looks promising. If you're travelling, double-check that you have all your important documents. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to promote harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your smile will help you fight off feelings of sadness or stress. You may see an increase in income from a past investment. Your daughter’s illness might upset you—show her love and care to lift her spirits and help her heal. Love has a strong power to heal. You might find it hard to express your feelings to your partner today. It will be a busy and social day—people will seek your advice and agree with your views. Use this confidence to build new friendships and connections. However, be cautious as some relatives might disturb the peace in your married life. Remedy: Clear out clutter from your home, like old clothes and newspapers, to bring more happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Today will be full of fun and relaxation. You might end up spending quite a bit on small household items, which could leave you feeling a bit mentally drained. Try to bring a sense of peace and balance into your life—walk with love, gratitude, and humility. It will make your family life more fulfilling. Love may take you to a magical place, even without moving. A romantic outing with your partner is likely. Your boss’s cheerful mood could make the workplace feel lively and positive. Be open to advice from others—it could truly help you today. Expect a day filled with love, affection, and sweet moments with your spouse. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Take care of your health today, or things could get worse. Avoid lending money without careful thought—it could lead to serious trouble later. Get everyone’s approval before making changes at home. Try to understand your partner’s emotions and be supportive. You have great potential, so don’t miss out on new opportunities. Someone close may want to spend time with you, but your busy schedule might not allow it, leaving both of you disappointed. You often laugh at jokes about married life, but today you’ll feel emotional after realising the truly beautiful aspects of your relationship. Remedy: For better health, eat almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Also, offer yellow cloth at spiritual or religious places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and enjoy some relaxation. Your financial situation will improve as you recover delayed payments. It’s a great day to engage in activities with younger people. Don’t lose your self-respect in a relationship—love should never feel like a burden. Today, you’ll finally understand why your boss behaves strictly, and it will give you some peace of mind. A business trip taken now could bring long-term benefits. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might come up and lead to an argument. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, gift red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Don’t let frustration affect your health by dwelling on past events. Try to relax as much as you can today. You can seek financial advice from the elders in your family and use their tips in your daily life. Be careful not to let friends take advantage of your kind nature. Love will feel deep and meaningful today. You’ll have a great ability to learn new things. Travel and educational activities will expand your knowledge. Life has been tough lately, but today, you’ll find peace and happiness with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Recognise the emotions that drive you. Let go of negative feelings like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they only push away what you want. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to buy more. Be cautious of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t waste time on empty talk. Brighten your partner's day with a warm smile. Everything at work will go smoothly today. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve been planning but never got around to. Your marriage will feel especially strong today. Remedy: For family harmony, turn on a white-light zero-watt bulb in the Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: If you have high blood pressure, a glass of red wine can help lower it and keep your cholesterol in check, offering some relaxation. You may not always realise the importance of money, but today you’ll see how vital it is when you need it but don’t have enough. A better understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home. You may meet an interesting person today, and travel could help you expand your business network. Avoid gossiping today, as it will waste your time. Do you think marriage is all about compromises? If so, today you’ll discover it’s one of the best things that ever happened to you.

Remedy: To increase your income, place a Chandra Yantra at your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Your confidence and relaxed work schedule will give you plenty of time to unwind today. However, you may face challenges with money flowing out and find it hard to save. Focus on the needs of your family members today. There could be some misunderstandings with your partner, and it might be difficult to make them see your perspective. It’s a good day to make the most of opportunities at work. You’ll receive interesting invitations, and a surprise gift might come your way. Today will bring some relief after a tough period in your married life. Remedy: Donate laddoos to those in need after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.