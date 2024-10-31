Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 November 2024, Friday.

Aries: Your friends will be supportive and bring happiness today. However, be cautious at work, as a colleague might try to take something valuable from you. Make sure to keep an eye on your belongings. The evening will be busy with visiting guests. Set aside any anxieties and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. When it comes to important business decisions, trust your own judgment rather than giving in to external pressure. Today, housewives under this zodiac sign might get a chance to relax and watch a movie or spend time on their phones after finishing household tasks. It’s a day filled with love and excitement! Expect a memorable, affectionate time with your spouse. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your home altar or pooja room and offer daily prayers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Get involved in some creative work today, as staying idle may disrupt your mental peace. While your finances are likely to be stable, try to avoid overspending or making unnecessary purchases. Your family’s cheerful mood will create a positive atmosphere at home, and your loving nature will spread warmth to those around you. Changes at work may work in your favor today, so stay open to new developments. A relative might drop by unexpectedly, requiring you to adjust your plans and spend time with them. If you think married life is all about compromise, today you’ll see how beautiful those little adjustments can truly be. Remedy: Use red-colored carpets or bedsheets for positivity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.

Gemini: Start practicing meditation and yoga to improve both your physical health and mental resilience. Due to past spending, you might face some financial challenges today, leaving you in need of funds without an easy solution. In your free time, try to enjoy the company of children—even if it requires a bit of extra effort. Today, the strength of love will give you a special reason to feel grateful. At work, deserving employees could receive promotions or financial rewards. You’ll also get a chance to make the most of your hidden talents today. Although men and women may seem worlds apart, today is a day when love bridges that gap beautifully. Remedy: Show kindness and support to those who are differently-abled, as it can bring great financial blessings.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits today. Financial matters may find positive resolutions, and you could see some gains. Your hard work, along with support from your family, will bring success and happiness. However, your partner might find it hard to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. It may feel like you're handling things mostly on your own, as colleagues or associates might offer support but won't be able to help significantly. Take advantage of this day to focus on yourself and reflect on areas where you could improve—this self-assessment can lead to positive changes in your personality. Additionally, you and your spouse may benefit from giving each other a bit of space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Share a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leo: You’ll feel full of energy today, but work pressures might leave you feeling a bit irritable. Avoid making any quick decisions, especially in significant financial matters. You’ll be in a celebratory mood and may enjoy spending on family and friends. Your love partner will surprise you with a new, delightful side of themselves. Engaging with influential people will bring fresh ideas and inspiration. Use your confidence to meet new people and build valuable connections. The day promises harmony in your married life, so consider planning a special evening for your spouse to enjoy together. Remedy: Maintain a healthy life by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you. Today, you may see substantial profits in business, with the potential to reach new milestones. News of your sister’s upcoming marriage will bring you joy, though you might feel a bit emotional thinking about her departure. Embrace the moment and focus on the happiness of the present. In love, the day is exceptional—enjoy every moment. Stay attentive when speaking with influential people, as you may gain valuable insights. Compliments and appreciation you’ve longed for may come your way today, reminding you why marriages are considered divine unions. Remedy: Try sunbathing for 15-20 minutes in the early morning for overall health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Libra: Today, your kindness will bring you joyful moments. However, if you’re a trader or businessperson dealing with foreign connections, consider your steps carefully as financial loss is possible. Your family’s needs should be your main focus today, as you may find a marriage proposal transforming your love life into a lasting bond. At work, your expertise might be tested, so channel your energy toward achieving the results you want. Staying on top of tasks will give you more personal time at the end of the day, while procrastination only adds to your load. A soulfully romantic conversation with your spouse awaits you. Remedy: Adding Gangajal (holy water) to your bath may help improve financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your straightforward opinions may unintentionally hurt a friend’s pride, so try to be mindful. Be cautious with finances today, as there’s a risk of monetary loss; take extra care with transactions and document signing. Family needs might go unnoticed if you push yourself too hard at work. Your deep, unwavering love brings a unique, creative strength to your relationship. Joint ventures started today may prove rewarding in the long run, though you may encounter strong resistance from partners. Travel plans may face last-minute delays. Expect an affectionate and lively day with your spouse. Remedy: Tossing a bronze coin with a hole in water is believed to bring greater happiness to your family members.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: You may find yourself distracted by unwanted thoughts today. Engaging in physical exercise can help clear your mind—after all, an idle mind can lead to negativity. Today, focus on learning how to save and invest wisely. Expect friends to be more supportive than usual, but be careful with overly sentimental remarks with your sweetheart. If you’re employed, you might encounter a few challenges at work, as minor mistakes could attract your seniors’ attention. For traders, the day should progress smoothly. Avoid spending excessive time with friends, as it may lead to future complications. Small gestures, like fulfilling a craving or sharing a hug, can mean a lot to your partner today, so try not to overlook them. Remedy: Keeping Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth may help promote better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: A lack of willpower may leave you feeling emotionally and mentally drained. However, financial challenges will ease with support from friends. While relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, they might also seek a favor in return. Forgiving your partner for any past indifference will bring deeper meaning to your relationship. Increased responsibilities at work are likely, but travel for business purposes will yield long-term benefits. If you've been feeling weighed down recently, today brings a shift that may leave you feeling blessed. Remedy: Feeding cows with flour and black ants with sugar is believed to help bring harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Past decisions may cause frustration and mental strain today, and you may feel unsure of your next steps—don’t hesitate to seek support from others. With the help of a close relative, your business could see positive progress, benefiting your finances. Old friends will be particularly supportive and helpful. Take time to relive treasured memories with your partner by planning a picnic. Workplace efforts will gather momentum as colleagues and seniors offer full support. An old acquaintance may reach out, adding a special touch to your day. Expect a joyful and harmonious experience in your married life. Remedy: For good health, try burying a copper or silver coin in the ground after rinsing it with milk and rice, then pour the milk and rice over a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: This period may be challenging for your health, so pay extra attention to what you consume. Handle commitments and financial transactions cautiously. At home, make an effort to be considerate and attuned to your family’s needs. Your partner may feel upset due to family issues; try to soothe them through open communication. Work steadily toward your goals without revealing your plans until you’ve achieved them. Strong communication skills will be an asset for you today. Although neighbors might attempt to disrupt your married life, your bond will remain resilient. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom is believed to enhance health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.