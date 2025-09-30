horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 October 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Pressure from seniors at work and differences at home may cause stress, affecting your focus on tasks. Avoid people seeking business credit from you. Family bonds will feel especially meaningful today. If you have been rude to your partner, it’s the right time to apologise. The day looks favourable for launching new projects and plans. Attending seminars and exhibitions could bring valuable knowledge and useful contacts. Though your spouse’s ill health might create some hurdles, you will still manage your responsibilities effectively. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, have curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Take time to rest and relax in between work. The inflow of money today may help you overcome financial difficulties. For some, the arrival of a new member in the family will bring joy and celebration. Social barriers might be hard to overcome, and indulging in daydreams could lead to setbacks. Avoid depending on others to finish your work. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home. Your spouse’s lack of attention to your daily needs could upset you today. Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven black grams at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Give more importance to your health than social commitments. You may find opportunities to earn money independently today. Avoid letting anger or frustration take over, as it could disturb your peace of mind and lead to major setbacks. Fond memories from the past may occupy your thoughts. Be cautious and read every detail carefully before signing any business or legal papers. Keep your emotions to yourself instead of sharing them openly. Married life will make you feel especially fortunate today. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple, then bring back half of them. Wrap these almonds in black or blue cloth and keep them at home to boost success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. Avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. An old acquaintance might cause some trouble today. Express your love even if your partner shows indifference. The day favours high performance and recognition, but be mindful not to overspend while shopping. Some issues in married life may slip out of your control. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it under the sun, and drink it to bring harmony and contentment in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your health will improve as you spend cheerful moments with others, though ignoring it now could lead to problems later. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money lent earlier may return quickly. A friend might approach you for advice on personal matters. Neglecting your partner’s feelings could create tension at home. Work pressure may still weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. An unannounced visit from a relative could demand your attention today. Your spouse may also cause you some loss. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Be mindful of what you eat and drink, as carelessness could affect your health. Financial gains through your children are likely today, filling you with happiness. Avoid being too rigid with family members, as it may disturb domestic harmony. Misunderstandings in love are possible. Colleagues may invite you to a small get-together after work. A family member might insist on spending time with you, which you’ll agree to, though it could take up much of your day. Some family tensions may arise, but your spouse’s affection will comfort you by the day’s end. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Control your quarrelsome nature, as it could damage relationships permanently. Stay open-minded and let go of prejudices to overcome conflicts. Financial gains may come through speculation or unexpected sources. Your sharp wit will make you stand out in social circles. With a little affection, your partner may feel like an angel in your life today. A new partnership also looks promising. Taking a break from work will allow you to spend quality time with your spouse, who may lead you into a world filled with love and deep emotions. Remedy: Prioritise the use of raw turmeric root, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Stay patient, as your consistent effort combined with common sense and understanding will lead to success. You value money wisely, so the savings you make today may help you overcome future difficulties. An old acquaintance could create some trouble, so be cautious. Pay attention to your partner’s feelings today. From start to finish, the day will keep you energetic and focused at work. People of this zodiac sign are interesting—they enjoy lively moments with friends but also cherish time alone. You will even manage to carve out some personal ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. Today, the love of your spouse will help you forget life’s hardships. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Today is favorable for focusing on activities that improve your health. Your creative talents can bring good financial gains if used wisely. You may play the role of a peacemaker in the family, listening carefully to everyone’s concerns to maintain harmony. Love will make the world around you feel brighter and more colorful. At work, act according to the situation and stay quiet when necessary, as careless words could lead to trouble. Traveling today will be both enjoyable and beneficial. Ongoing disagreements may strain your relationship with your spouse, making reconciliation challenging. Remedy: Feed green grass or fodder to cows to boost progress in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Meditation and self-reflection will bring positive results today. With support from your siblings, you may gain financial benefits, so don’t hesitate to seek their advice. The family atmosphere might not be as smooth as you expect, and disagreements are possible—stay calm to avoid conflicts. Take some time to reconnect with friends by recalling happy memories. Opportunities to showcase your skills will also arise. You can enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting magazine or novel. Today, you may feel that your married life has never been so beautiful. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at any Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain strong despite a busy day. Avoid making any investments today. Spending too much time at the office may affect your domestic life. You may feel a sense of emptiness when missing the company of someone special. Things at work could improve significantly if you simply greet someone who has been unfriendly toward you. In the evening, you might feel like taking a walk on the terrace or in a park to unwind. A minor tiff with relatives is possible, but it will be resolved beautifully by the end of the day. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by cleaning your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Today may bring tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. Investments related to your residence are likely to be profitable. Unexpected news from your children will bring moments of joy. Your love life may face some disapproval. From morning to evening, you will remain energetic at work, and your ability to convince others will yield rewarding results. The day also offers relief after a challenging phase in married life. Remedy: Chant the following 11 times: “पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रंरौद्रत्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।।”

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.