horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 September 2025, Monday.

Aries: Take care of your health today, as negligence may lead to problems. Financial dealings will continue throughout the day, but by evening, you are likely to save a fair amount. Be patient with children and those who lack experience. You may feel restless without the presence of a loved one. Progress in your work is on the cards. Avoid companies that could harm your image. By the end of the day, your life partner may cheer you up with pleasant surprises. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning. This practice is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Outdoor activities and sports will keep you energized, while meditation and yoga will bring added benefits. An unexpected source of income may ease your financial worries today. Your sense of humor will uplift those around you. Be mindful of your behavior, as even small things could upset your partner. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Travel plans may face delays due to sudden changes in schedule. Your spouse’s health may require some attention. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Using personal relationships for selfish gains may upset your spouse. Financial support from your mother’s side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather, is likely today. You may also find time to enjoy hobbies and assist family members. Be cautious in love matters—flattery from your partner could confuse you. Whatever task you take up, you will perform it well, proving your efficiency to those around you. Though you may wish to spend quality time with your family, sudden work commitments might disrupt your plans. By the end of the day, your partner may forget past disagreements and shower you with affection. Remedy: Show kindness and extend help to widows for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Channel your thoughts and energy into actions that can turn your wishes into reality—mere imagination won’t help. Avoid procrastination and take initiative. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today, as delays could cause legal complications. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children as it may create problems. Stay positive and face challenges in love with courage. Use your contacts to overcome difficult situations and value your time—don’t waste it on people who bring confusion or negativity. By evening, you are likely to enjoy a calm and pleasant time with your spouse. Remedy: Extend help to girls from underprivileged backgrounds to ensure a healthy and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: No major health concerns are expected today, and the support of people around you will boost your morale. You may realize the importance of controlling expenses, as money truly serves its purpose only when managed wisely. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on their academic projects. If you are considering marriage with your partner, today is a good time to start that conversation—though make sure you understand their feelings first. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you praise and possibly unexpected rewards. Mental activities like chess, crosswords, writing, or planning for the future may keep you engaged. An old friend may visit and stir up cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and recite the Nrusimha Kavach for peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your spouse, so think carefully before acting. If possible, take a short break to refresh your mood. Household expenses may pile up on small things, leaving you mentally stressed. Your timely help could save someone’s life, making your family proud and inspiring them. Love will feel stronger today, starting with your partner’s smile and ending with dreams of each other. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships. Those living away from home may find peace in a park or quiet spot after finishing their work. There is a risk of distance growing in your married life—open communication is key to resolving differences before they worsen. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is believed to promote good health and uplift your mood.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Some of you may find yourselves facing important decisions today, which could bring moments of tension or nervousness. Travel might feel hectic and tiring, yet it is likely to prove financially rewarding. On the personal front, your spouse may feel neglected due to your deep involvement in work, so make an effort to balance both. Romance, however, is favoured and may bring joy. Support from a senior could lead to recognition, a promotion, or the completion of a long-pending task. Stay focused on what truly matters today. A pleasant dinner followed by restful sleep promises harmony in your married life. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in water and use it while bathing.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Keep smiling—it is the best remedy for all your worries. Spending money on essential household items might strain your finances today, but it will protect you from greater troubles ahead. An unexpected message from a distant relative could brighten your mood. Your love life may take a meaningful turn, as your partner might bring up the subject of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. At work, a dominating approach could invite criticism from colleagues, so practice patience and cooperation. Avoid wasting time on trivial matters, as neglecting important tasks may create bigger problems. In relationships, unnecessary suspicion could lead to serious conflicts—handle matters with trust and care. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant the eight sacred names of Lord Vishnu: Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardhanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain steady and strong despite a busy schedule. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage bills and immediate expenses with ease. Friends will be supportive, though you should remain mindful of your words. Matters of love may face some disapproval, so handle them with sensitivity. At work, adopting new techniques can boost your efficiency, and your unique style is likely to draw attention from those around you. Students may find themselves distracted by mobile phones today, so staying focused is key. In relationships, surprising your partner with small gestures of love will help them feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Engage in sports or outdoor activities today for both fun and refreshment. Avoid making investments in land or property, as such decisions could turn unfavourable. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread happiness to those around you. Express your feelings to your partner without delay, as waiting until tomorrow may be too late. Positive changes at work are likely, making this one of the best days to plan for a prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Married life promises warmth, with a pleasant dinner and restful sleep awaiting you. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Ruby Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: An evening spent with friends will be delightful, though avoid overeating as it may trouble you the next morning. Extra funds are best invested in real estate for long-term benefit. A bit of cleaning around the house is overdue and should be attended to without delay. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take time to be with them—honest conversations will help strengthen your bond. At work, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve matters effectively. Today may also grant you some much-needed personal space; use it wisely by engaging in fitness or recreational activities. By the end of the day, you’ll truly realize how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: For good health and auspiciousness, pour a milk offering on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from beneath it on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Pisces: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting your efforts. A family member’s illness may cause some financial strain, but their well-being should be your top priority. Avoid unnecessary quarrels with your spouse, as they may lead to mental stress. Remember, peace comes from learning to accept what cannot be changed. Even if love brings a moment of disappointment, it will not shake your spirit. Work life appears smooth and productive, while an unexpected message or visit from someone from your past could make the day memorable. However, your spouse may seem a little indifferent toward your health—handle the situation with patience. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures early each morning.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.