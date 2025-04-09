Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 April 2025, Thursday.

Aries: You’ll need to use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to deal with the issues bothering you. A family function at home might lead to high expenses, which could strain your finances. However, your cheerful and witty nature will bring positive vibes to your surroundings. If you're going on a date today, avoid discussing sensitive or controversial topics. At work, support from both seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may feel nostalgic today and want to relive the activities you enjoyed in your childhood. Meanwhile, someone might show too much interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realise there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, include moderate amounts of spices (garam masala), dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily cooking.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Taurus: Listen to everyone—you might find the solution to your problems in someone’s words. Spending money on necessary household items today may cause some financial strain, but it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, interference from others could lead to misunderstandings or conflicts. Taking bold decisions today could bring you positive results. While you usually focus on your family’s needs, today you’ll finally find some time for yourself. It’s a good chance to relax or explore a new hobby. Be careful not to let stress get the better of you, as it might lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a silver bangle can help boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

Gemini: Holding on to hatred can be harmful—it weakens your ability to tolerate and think clearly, and may even damage important relationships permanently. Today, you'll realize that your money works best for you when you control unnecessary spending. Your partner will be supportive and caring. There's also a chance you might fall in love at first sight. It’s a positive day overall, especially for making progress at work—make the most of it. If you're married and have kids, they might express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. But if you’ve been missing affection from your spouse, today is likely to bring warmth and love. Remedy: To improve your health, throw an impure or faulty coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Start your day with some light exercise—it’s a great way to boost your mood and feel good about yourself. Try to make it a daily habit and stick with it. Businesspeople and traders may see good profits today, bringing smiles all around. Your parents’ health is likely to improve, and they will express their love and care for you. Instead of stressing over dreams or worries, enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Consider teaming up with ambitious and like-minded people—it could lead to promising opportunities. You might end up spending your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. This could upset your spouse, as they may feel ignored. On the bright side, your parents might give your spouse a special blessing or gift, which will strengthen your bond. Remedy: Donate an amount of barley equal to your weight at a goshala (cow shelter) to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Avoid daydreaming or wasting time on unrealistic plans. Instead, focus your energy on something meaningful and productive. You might face some financial challenges today, but with smart thinking, you can turn the situation around and even make a profit. Your family will stand by you, but they may have high expectations. Your partner may want a deeper commitment—only make promises you can truly keep. Be cautious today and don’t share your ideas until you’re confident they’ll work. Your partner may just want some quality time with you, but if you fail to give them attention, it could lead to frustration and even a disagreement. Don’t take them for granted. Remedy: To enjoy a happy and peaceful family life, touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings continuously for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Virgo: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may fall sick, which could lead to unexpected medical expenses. You may enjoy a pleasant evening with visiting friends or relatives. If you're single, there's a chance you might meet someone special today—but make sure you know their relationship status before getting emotionally involved. Some may receive news or business opportunities from abroad. If you're out shopping, be careful not to overspend. On the personal front, you and your spouse might finally get some quality time together to deepen your bond. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, consider donating a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Pay close attention to your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals could lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Be cautious about friends who often borrow money and never return it; it's best to avoid such situations today. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from friends or relatives, which will lift your mood. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time out to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation—it will help strengthen your bond. Talking with experienced or influential people today could inspire you with useful ideas and plans. Don’t ignore important matters related to taxes or insurance—they may need your attention. Your spouse might pleasantly surprise you today, adding joy to your day. Remedy: For better health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Scorpio: Let go of stress and focus on finding mental peace today. Be mindful of your spending—avoid going overboard with expenses. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with your relatives. Love may be heading your way, so stay alert and open to the signs around you. At work, don’t take your seniors for granted—show them the respect they deserve. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a positive atmosphere. After facing many ups and downs in your married life, today could be a beautiful day to celebrate your love and togetherness. Remedy: Keep Gangajal or any holy water stored in a tin container to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sagittarius: Your short temper may create more enemies than friends today. Don’t let anyone push you to a point where you do something you’ll later regret. You might end up spending a lot on small household items, which could leave you feeling mentally drained. On a positive note, someone who previously held a grudge against you may come forward to resolve things and make peace. If you're single, you might meet someone special today—but be sure to understand their relationship status before getting involved. Today brings opportunities to showcase your talents, so stay focused. At times, you tend to lose concentration and waste time—try not to fall into that trap today. It's also a great day to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it, especially on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's wise to repay it today—delaying could lead to serious consequences, even legal action. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring joy. Love will feel deeply fulfilling today, as your heart and senses fully experience its magic. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. In your free time, visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary stress or conflicts. Today, you’ll truly feel the joy of being with your soulmate—your spouse will make you feel loved and complete. Remedy: For better financial well-being, drink milk mixed with turmeric.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the positive side of things. Your confidence will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. Investing in antiques or jewelry could bring financial gains and prosperity. Your knowledge and cheerful attitude will leave a good impression on those around you. You may playfully tease your romantic partner by extending your phone conversations. Some issues may arise with household help, colleagues, or co-workers—handle them calmly. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength today. Be gentle with your partner, especially in intimate moments, as there's a chance one of you might get hurt accidentally. Remedy: For professional success, try using golden spoons while eating, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Pisces: Your personality will shine today, leaving a lasting impression on others—like a pleasant fragrance. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending, as careless expenses could lead to financial loss. Focus on the needs of your family today—they should be your top priority. A new romantic connection might lift your mood and keep you feeling happy. Avoid sharing too much about your plans, or you risk harming your project. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful today—something that will stay in your memory for a long time. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple. Bring half of them back and keep them in your locker to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.