horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 August 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Your spouse’s loyal heart and courageous spirit will bring you joy today. However, be cautious, as there is a possibility of financial loss—stay alert while making transactions or signing important documents. An unexpected message from your children may fill your day with happiness. Love could strike at first sight for some. For a few, sudden travel plans may turn out to be tiring and stressful. On the brighter side, you and your spouse are likely to create a cherished memory that you will treasure for years. Meeting an old friend after a long time may also remind you how swiftly time flies. Remedy: To attract good financial fortune, refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Avoid violent, overly critical, or deceitful behaviour to maintain harmony and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: You will have ample time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Businesspersons may face losses in trade and might also need to invest additional funds to enhance their business. The arrival of guests will fill your home with warmth and joy, making for a delightful evening. A romantic encounter will add charm to your day. Feeling disenchanted with matters of money, love, or family, you may feel drawn to visit a spiritual teacher in search of peace and divine guidance. Your spouse is likely to do something truly special for you, making the day memorable. Interestingly, you will also find happiness in spending quality time alone. Remedy: For excellent financial gains, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Success from past ventures will boost your confidence today. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial prospects. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. A prolonged phase of loneliness may finally come to an end, as you seem poised to meet your soulmate. While it’s fine to converse with acquaintances, avoid sharing your deepest secrets without knowing their true intentions, as it could waste both your time and trust. Your parents might bless your spouse with something truly special today, adding harmony and joy to your married life. You may also spend time on personal grooming, as enhancing your appearance can help you project a more confident and refined version of yourself. Remedy: Distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls to bring greater happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Cancer: Protecting your mental health is essential, as it forms the foundation of spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway of life—everything, good or bad, enters through it. A clear mind helps solve life’s problems and illuminates the path ahead. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to acquire more. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will yield favourable results and help ease domestic tensions. Love at first sight may be in the cards today. Someone close may wish to spend quality time with you, but a lack of free time could prevent you from meeting their expectations—leaving both of you a little disheartened. On the brighter side, your marriage could reach a beautiful peak today. Speak openly from your heart, as honest words will deepen the love you share. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo: Some discomfort may disturb your mental peace today, but a supportive friend will step in to help resolve your concerns. Listening to soothing music can also ease your tension. You are likely to receive financial gains from your mother’s side—possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Opportunities may arise to attend social gatherings, bringing you into contact with influential people. Romance may take a backseat as your partner could be unusually demanding. Students, meanwhile, may find themselves distracted by thoughts of love, leading to a loss of valuable study time. A minor disagreement with your spouse over something as trivial as grocery shopping might irritate you. Instead of spending the day idly, engage your mind—read an inspiring book or pen a thoughtful blog post. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight, and drink this water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Virgo: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not be strong enough for travel. New sources of income could emerge through people in your network. However, a lack of communication with someone you deeply care for might leave you feeling low. You will realise today that your partner’s love is truly soulful and deeply meaningful. Try to complete your tasks on time, keeping in mind that someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Married life will reveal its many joys, and you are likely to experience them fully today. Be mindful of your eating habits—consuming outside food could upset your stomach and affect digestion. Opt for home-cooked meals to stay healthy. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it at sunrise in a secluded spot to enhance happiness and unity in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: There is no need to worry about your health today, as the people around you will uplift your morale and spirits. While you may encounter money-related challenges, your understanding and wisdom can help you turn potential losses into gains. Friends will also be ready to support you if needed. If you wish to marry your partner, today is a good day to initiate the conversation—though it’s wise to gauge their feelings beforehand. It’s an excellent day for both social and religious gatherings. In your married life, you may relive the charming days of courtship, filled with romance and affection. However, with more free time on hand, negative thoughts could creep in. Counter them by reading inspiring books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: Keep faith in God and follow a spiritual path to stay happy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your quick thinking and prompt action will help resolve a longstanding problem today. Those who have previously spent money on betting or gambling may face losses—so it’s best to steer clear of such activities altogether. Trying to meet everyone’s demands at once may leave you feeling pulled in too many directions. Romance, however, will take centre stage. You may find time in your busy schedule to step out with your life partner, though minor disagreements could arise. On the bright side, you will also witness the most passionate and romantic side of your partner today. Remember, health is true wealth. Too often, people sacrifice health to earn money, only to spend that money later to regain health. Avoid laziness and embrace an active lifestyle to maintain your well-being. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Success from past ventures will boost your confidence today. Use your innovative ideas to generate some extra income. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—remember, difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling in self-pity, focus on what life is trying to teach you. Be mindful of your words with your partner, as something you say might unintentionally hurt them. Recognise your mistake early and make amends before tensions rise. You may also use your free time to complete unfinished tasks that you’ve been putting off. Your spouse is likely to feel especially fortunate to have you by their side—cherish and make the most of this moment. However, you might receive some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Chant Om Adityaya Namah for positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Those planning an outing are in for sheer pleasure and enjoyment today. You may need to spend money on repairing a faulty electronic item, but overall, the day will prove beneficial. However, be cautious—someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance will bloom as you share a candlelight meal with your beloved. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance that helps you in the days ahead. With your spouse, you are likely to have a deeply soulful and romantic conversation, strengthening your emotional bond. Remember, expressing your joy openly can spread happiness to those around you. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable economic conditions.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: You may feel less energetic than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra work. Take some rest and consider rescheduling your appointments for another day. Be cautious with financial matters—investing based solely on others’ advice could lead to losses. It’s a day when you may receive plenty of attention, with several opportunities coming your way—though deciding which to pursue could be a challenge. Rekindle precious memories by going on a picnic with your beloved. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you respect and appreciation. Expect a playful moment in your married life as your spouse reminds you of your teenage days, complete with some mischievous memories. Your father may also surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour it at the root of the nearest tree for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your sense of humour will inspire someone to nurture this skill, as you show them that true happiness is not found in possessions but within ourselves. You are likely to have a comfortable amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. A quarrel with a neighbour might upset you, but keeping your temper in check will prevent the situation from escalating. Remember, a non-confrontational approach can diffuse tension—strive to maintain cordial relations. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, and you may find yourself in the spotlight as the help you once offered to someone is acknowledged or rewarded. It’s a “go-mad” kind of day for love—you and your spouse may reach new heights of romance. Financial relief may also come your way if a debtor returns the money owed to you. Remedy: Maintain harmony and balance in the family by keeping a white-light zero-watt bulb switched on in the northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.