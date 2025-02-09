Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 February 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your biggest dream is on the verge of coming true, but try to stay balanced—excessive excitement might lead to unexpected issues. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. If you're giving advice today, be open to receiving some as well. A short getaway with your loved one will create unforgettable memories. Success is within reach if you make gradual yet crucial changes. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving and supportive today. Remedy: Donating bronze can strengthen Mercury's positive influence, boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—just wishing isn’t enough. The key issue has been a lack of action, so take steps toward your goals. Financial matters may see positive resolutions today, bringing monetary gains. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed relaxation from your busy routine. Romance is in the air, making it a great day for love. You may find yourself managing major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Spending the day alone with a book might be your idea of perfect solitude. Your spouse will offer you plenty of time to express your thoughts and feelings. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut to flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Engage in creative activities to keep your mind active—idleness may disturb your mental peace. Promising financial opportunities could come your way. Today, you might learn valuable lessons from your children, as their innocence and joy have a positive influence on those around them. Emotional disturbances may trouble you, but you’ll handle controversies and office politics with confidence. If travelling, ensure you have all essential documents. Your partner’s laziness might delay some of your plans, causing minor frustration. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.

Cancer: Today is a perfect day to unwind. Treat yourself to an oil massage to relax your muscles. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Focus on your family’s well-being, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than greed. Your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. Your ability to learn new things will be exceptional today. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. Minor conflicts within the family could impact your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering Prasad at Lord Bhairav’s temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leo: Your long-cherished dream is about to come true, but try to stay composed—excessive excitement may lead to unexpected challenges. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Engaging in social activities with your family will bring joy and strengthen bonds. If you stay active within your social circle, you might attract the attention of someone special. Efforts from the past will start paying off today, bringing rewards and recognition. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might find yourself lost in your own world, indulging in activities you enjoy. Your spouse will shower you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Virgo: Today brings positive energy, and you may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. The day will start well, but unexpected expenses in the evening might leave you feeling uneasy. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Stay cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a significant improvement. Those who are often accused of not spending enough time with family may plan to make up for it, but an urgent task could disrupt those plans. Married life may present some minor challenges today, so handle situations with patience. Remedy: Wearing green-coloured shoes can bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Taking quick action will help you resolve a long-standing issue. Your financial situation will remain stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary expenses to maintain balance. Prioritizing family matters is essential—addressing concerns promptly will create a more harmonious home environment and strengthen your influence within the family. Romance will be in the air as your heart syncs with your partner’s emotions. At work, you may witness progress, so embrace opportunities with confidence. Stay true to yourself in conversations—genuine communication will be far more effective than pretense. Married life isn’t always about romance, but today promises to be exceptionally romantic. Remedy: Donating milk packets to underprivileged girls may bring rapid business growth.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: You'll finally find relief from the stress and challenges you've been facing for a long time. This is the perfect moment to make lifestyle changes that will keep worries at bay permanently. If you manage your decisions wisely, you can earn some extra cash today. Expect plenty of attention, with multiple opportunities coming your way—it may even be difficult to choose which ones to pursue. For those planning a short trip with their partner, this will be a truly unforgettable experience. By staying focused on your goals, you can achieve even more than you anticipated. Spending time at home watching a movie or a match with your siblings will strengthen your bond and bring warmth to your relationships. Meanwhile, your spouse will make you feel like paradise exists right here on Earth. Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may not be physically strong enough to handle the strain. Traveling could further weaken you, so prioritize rest and recovery. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable financial advice from close associates, which could prove beneficial. However, be mindful not to neglect family needs due to work pressures—striking a balance is essential. If you're separated from your partner, you may feel their absence more deeply today. A long phone conversation could help bridge the distance and bring comfort. This is also a great time to expand your professional network, especially with international connections. Spending time outdoors under the open sky and enjoying fresh air will bring you peace and mental clarity. A calm mind will benefit you throughout the day. On the personal front, a beautiful shift awaits in your married life, bringing newfound passion and intimacy. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your clothing to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You'll realize that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—easily shattered by a little courage. Remember, in difficult times, your savings will be your greatest support. Start managing your finances wisely today and avoid unnecessary expenses. If you're feeling mentally overwhelmed, confide in close friends or family members—they can help ease your burden. A delightful surprise awaits if you check your partner's recent social media posts. Those in creative fields will have a rewarding day, finally gaining the recognition and fame they've been striving for. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and dedicating your time to them today. No matter what happens in the world, you’ll find comfort in the warmth of your partner’s embrace. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prosperity by showing respect and kindness to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you're a businessperson heading out for work, be sure to keep your money in a secure place, as there is a risk of theft. When giving advice today, be open to receiving it as well—mutual exchange of wisdom can be beneficial. However, you may struggle to keep some promises, which could upset your partner. Be mindful of their feelings and communicate honestly. If you believe you can handle important tasks without any support, you might be underestimating the value of teamwork. Don’t hesitate to seek help when needed. You'll have plenty of free time today, so make the most of it by indulging in your interests—whether it's reading, listening to music, or simply unwinding. However, be cautious during lighthearted conversations with your spouse, as an old issue might resurface and turn into an argument. Remedy: To accelerate career growth, ensure that no stagnant or contaminated water collects in or around your home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: The blessings of a wise and saintly person will bring you peace of mind today. You may realize the true value of money when you resist the urge to spend extravagantly—wise financial decisions will serve you well. A disagreement with a neighbor could disrupt your mood, but staying calm is key. Avoid losing your temper, as it will only escalate the situation. By refusing to engage in conflict, you can maintain harmony and prevent unnecessary stress. There is a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart today. This is also an excellent time to express yourself and channel your energy into creative projects. Make sure to use your time wisely—once it's gone, you can never get it back. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation today, admiring your qualities and falling for you all over again. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.