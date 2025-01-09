Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 January 2025, Friday.

Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you feel relaxed and joyful. An inflow of money today might ease many of your financial worries. It's a good day to connect with people you rarely interact with. If you've been rude in your relationship, consider apologizing to mend things. Your inner strength will also boost your productivity at work, making the day rewarding. Nostalgia may inspire you to revisit activities you enjoyed as a child. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue, like forgetting a special day, might arise, but things will settle down by the end of the day. Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha can strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Taurus: If you've been neglecting rest, you may feel extremely fatigued and require extra downtime. Today is a good day to seek financial advice from senior family members on managing savings and apply it to your routine. It's an auspicious day for housewarming ceremonies. However, erratic behaviour from your partner may disrupt the mood for romance. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors to your home today, as it may not go well. Despite a busy schedule, you'll have time in the evening to engage in activities you enjoy. Be cautious, as your spouse's behaviour might affect your professional relationships. Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven black gram grains at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 3 p.m.

Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the right time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep such worries at bay permanently. Advice from your father may prove beneficial in your professional life. While it’s generally a positive day, someone you trust may disappoint you. Being away from your partner will feel particularly challenging today. Avoid joint ventures, as your partners might try to take advantage of you. Though outstation travel might be uncomfortable, it could help you establish important contacts. Differences in opinions may lead to an argument with your partner. Remedy: Using golden spoons for meals, if possible, can enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: You may feel emotionally unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions in front of others. Financially, you won't need to spend your own money, as an elder in your family may step in to assist. Your spouse will play a significant role in bringing positive changes to your life. Focus on being independent and shaping your life with your own efforts rather than relying on others. A quick look at your partner's recent social media updates might lead to a pleasant surprise. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures without consulting trusted individuals. Despite a busy day, you'll find time to indulge in your favourite activities. By the day's end, you'll realize your life partner is even sweeter than you imagined. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily to maintain physical fitness and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing, helping you overcome negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, things will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. Being apart from your beloved might make the day feel longer. On the professional front, an increase in responsibilities seems likely. Spend quality time with the younger members of your family to maintain harmony, as neglecting this could disrupt familial peace. Despite a heated argument during the day, you'll enjoy a lovely evening with your spouse. Remedy: Perform Kapoor Aarti (camphor offering) to Lord Krishna to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious about overeating and consuming too much alcohol. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in with their support. Use your intelligence and influence today to resolve sensitive matters at home. You might meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. It's a good day to consider starting a new partnership venture, with benefits likely for all involved—just be sure to think carefully before committing. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. However, growing suspicion toward your partner could escalate into a major argument. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily to keep your body healthy and your mind clear.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 am to 1:15 pm.

Libra: Prioritize your health. Opportunities for additional income may arise through your social connections. Support your brother in managing challenges effectively. Avoid escalating conflicts unnecessarily; instead, focus on resolving them peacefully. Enjoy a romantic candlelit meal with your loved one. Remember, tackling significant tasks alone could lead to mistakes—seek assistance when needed. Although you plan to spend quality time with your spouse today, their health issues might cause a change in plans. However, you could receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, light a lamp with sesame oil at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Don’t let tricky situations upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, occasional challenges help you appreciate happiness. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. A financial inflow today may ease several of your money-related worries. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. However, the interference of a third party might cause tension between you and your partner. At work, progress will accelerate with the support of your colleagues and seniors. During your free time, you might enjoy playing a game, but stay cautious to avoid any accidents. Your spouse may feel hurt upon discovering a past secret today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer seven almonds and seven black gram grains at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might bring an unexpected resolution as they return your money. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Be patient and considerate, as your partner may be in a particularly unpredictable mood. At work, you could have an inspiring encounter with someone remarkable. Strong communication skills will be your biggest asset today. An action by your spouse might initially make you feel uneasy, but you'll soon realize it was for the best. Remedy: Enhance your love life by gifting your partner a pair of white duck figurines as a token of affection.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. If you're a businessperson, avoid lending money to family members who have a history of not repaying it. Take time to indulge in activities you truly enjoy—it’s a great day for self-care. Love transcends the boundaries of the senses, but today you’ll feel its bliss on a whole new level. Be cautious about sharing your plans openly, as it might jeopardize your project. You may get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your phone that important tasks are left undone. Your spouse’s inner beauty will shine through and bring warmth to your day. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance your work life or business success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial growth is on the horizon. An old friend may pay an unexpected visit, bringing back delightful memories. The power of love will fill your heart with joy and purpose. If you’re planning to take a day off, there’s no need to worry—things will go smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out quality time with your family. Something special done by those around you might rekindle your spouse’s admiration and love for you. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to ensure a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with good judgment and understanding, will lead to success. If you live away from home for work or studies, steer clear of people who tend to waste your time and money. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on school projects. A disappointment in love might occur, but don’t let it dishearten you; love often comes with its own set of challenges. Completing a long-pending project today will bring you immense satisfaction. Use this time to reassess your strengths and refine your future plans. Your spouse might initially feel insecure due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and show their affection with a warm hug. Remedy: Ensure harmony in your family life by discarding old and torn books.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.