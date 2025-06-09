horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 June 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: There are chances that fear may hold you back from chasing your goals today. It’s a good idea to seek proper guidance to overcome this. Financially, things look positive—if someone owed you money, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. However, someone close to you may not be completely honest. Use your communication skills to deal with any challenges that come your way. On the romantic front, your love life will feel especially joyful, bringing you a sense of bliss and emotional connection. Attending a lecture or seminar could spark fresh ideas and open up new opportunities. If you're travelling for work, it may benefit you in the long term. Be cautious in your relationship—small arguments with your spouse today could lead to lasting issues if not handled with care. Also, think twice before acting on what others say. Remedy: To improve your health, bury some black kajal (kohl) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your hopes and dreams will flourish beautifully today, much like a vibrant, fragrant flower. However, those with outstanding loans may face difficulty in making repayments. Be wary of people who make big promises but fail to follow through—it’s best not to rely on mere words without action. You might receive a pleasant compliment from someone, boosting your confidence. At the workplace, your ideas and opinions will be taken seriously and appreciated. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid sharing your personal secrets unless you're sure of their intentions. In love, your partner's care and affection will bring comfort and help you forget life’s struggles. Remedy: For better luck in business or professional matters, keep a green handkerchief with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Avoid eating uncovered or unhygienic food today, as it may lead to illness. Be mindful of your spending—don’t go overboard on entertainment or cosmetic purchases. Family matters could be tense. Ignoring your responsibilities at home may upset your loved ones, so try to be more attentive. On the brighter side, you may experience a deep and genuine connection in your love life. At work, use your influence and skills to boost your career. Success is within reach if you give your best effort and stay focused. You may spend some relaxing time with a friend today, but it’s best to avoid alcohol—it will only waste your time and energy. Expect a sweet and thoughtful gesture from your spouse that will make your day extra special. Remedy: To maintain good health, stop consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: Take time to understand what truly drives and inspires you. Let go of negative emotions like fear, doubt, anger, and greed—they only attract unwanted outcomes. Stay calm and polite at work. Losing your temper or behaving harshly could put your job and finances at risk. A disagreement with a neighbour might upset you, but staying composed will prevent things from escalating. Remember, no one can fight with you if you choose not to engage. Try to keep peaceful and friendly relations. You might enjoy playfully teasing your romantic partner during a long phone conversation. However, some issues may arise with domestic help, colleagues, or co-workers today. Matters related to taxes or insurance will also need your attention. An outsider may try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but your bond will help you both overcome it. Remedy: To improve your professional life, feed red-coloured sweet items to monkeys.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Today is a good day to focus on activities that boost your health and well-being. Investing in antiques or jewellery may bring financial benefits and prosperity. However, your spouse's health might cause you some stress or worry. Try to stay calm and supportive. If there have been any recent issues in your love life, don’t forget to forgive your partner—it will help strengthen your bond. Taking bold decisions today could lead to positive outcomes. You may receive some upsetting news from your in-laws, which could leave you feeling down and lost in thought for a while. Though things may not go exactly as planned, you'll still enjoy some warm and meaningful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Light Loban (benzoin resin) incense at home to bring positivity and harmony to your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. However, financial stress might affect your ability to think clearly. A disagreement over money may arise within the family. It’s important to encourage open and honest discussions about finances and cash flow to avoid misunderstandings. Love will be on your mind as you enjoy romantic moments with your partner. Still, remember to stay focused on your work and priorities. You may feel the urge to take a break from social interactions and spend some quiet time alone. By the end of the day, your spouse will make you feel especially loved and appreciated, more than ever before. Remedy: Wearing white clothes more often is believed to attract economic stability and growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Your friends will be supportive and bring joy into your day. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health today, but there’s no need to worry—your long-held savings will serve you well. A new addition to the family may call for celebration and happiness. Consider planting a sapling today to mark the occasion. Work matters look promising and are likely to go in your favor. While it's fine to engage in light conversations with acquaintances, be cautious about revealing your innermost thoughts unless you're sure of their intentions. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt a plan or project—stay calm and composed. Remedy: To enjoy a deeply fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner. This conscious choice can strengthen the bond between you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic mindset—it will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make a conscious effort to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Put your creative ideas to use to earn some extra income. Despite your efforts, those you live with may still seem dissatisfied—don’t let it dampen your spirit. A setback in love won't break your determination. Reaching out to influential people could lead to valuable opportunities, so don’t hesitate to network and build meaningful connections. However, stress caused by your spouse might take a toll on your health, so take care of your well-being. Remedy: Wear blue clothing regularly and strive to maintain peace and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: Give yourself the rest you need today to recharge your energy. If you’re running a business with family members or close associates, exercise extra caution—financial losses are possible if you're not careful. Steer clear of any unethical dealings, as they can disturb your mental peace. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your life’s struggles, but their focus on their own issues might leave you feeling unheard. Look for partnerships with dynamic and enterprising individuals for better prospects. Today is also a good time to guide your children on effective time management and how to make the most of their day. Although tensions may arise within the family, your spouse’s comforting presence by day’s end will bring you solace. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic bond by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: A friend may challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every decision with reason and clarity. While lending money is rarely easy, helping someone in genuine need will bring you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Changes at home might stir deep emotions, but you’ll find the right words to express your feelings to those who truly matter. You may playfully tease your partner by stretching out a conversation. Be cautious and use sound judgment before committing to any expensive venture. Travel plans, if any, could be delayed due to unexpected shifts in your schedule. Your spouse might be preoccupied today, leaving you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: To foster harmony in family relationships, consider gifting yellow or saffron-colored clothes to a teacher, guru, or a spiritually inclined person.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Stay alert, as someone may attempt to shift blame onto you. Stress and tension could build up today, so try to remain calm and composed. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health, as they may face some issues that could lead to significant medical expenses. In the latter part of the day, you’ll prefer to unwind and spend quality time with your family. A heartwarming moment will reveal just how deeply your partner loves you. At work, some colleagues may silently disapprove of how you handle certain matters. If outcomes aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s wise to reassess your plans and make necessary changes. Travel may bring joy as well as valuable learning experiences. However, tensions with your spouse could grow, possibly straining your bond. Open and honest communication is key to preventing further complications. Remedy: Chant ॐ शुक्राय नमः (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to support good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: A friend’s cold behavior may hurt your feelings, but try to stay composed. Don’t let it disturb your peace—rise above it and protect your happiness. Financial matters are likely to improve today, with the possibility of gaining some monetary benefits. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your beloved and make the most of this special day. When handling important business deals, stay calm and don’t let emotions cloud your judgment. Be open to advice from others—it could prove truly valuable. This day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: To promote better health, consider distributing white, fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.