Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 March 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others, but neglecting it may lead to issues later. Today, you may make key decisions to strengthen your business, with financial support from someone close. Avoid ignoring household responsibilities, as it may annoy those you live with. Romantic memories will fill your day. Focus on improving your skills to enhance workplace efficiency. Your efforts in helping others will be recognized, putting you in the spotlight. Your spouse will radiate energy and affection today. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to bring happiness, satisfaction, and harmony into your home.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Taurus: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Embrace yoga, which nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, helping you maintain a balanced temperament. An unexpected guest may arrive today, leading you to spend on household essentials you had planned to buy next month. A short trip to a historical monument can provide a refreshing break for children and family members. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take over your mind. Professionals may face challenges at work, making unintentional mistakes that could invite criticism from seniors. For traders, the day is likely to be stable. If travelling, ensure you carry all essential documents. Someone around you may do something special that rekindles your spouse’s admiration for you. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women for steady progress in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental health. Engaging in donation and charity work can bring you a sense of fulfilment and peace. A financial setback early in the day may dampen your mood, but positive changes in your home environment will uplift your spirits. Romantic moments may be affected due to your spouse’s health issues. At work, increased responsibilities may come your way. Children born under this zodiac sign will be engrossed in sports throughout the day, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You may feel the need for personal space in your married life today. Remedy: Care for a black dog to attract positive energy and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 am.

Cancer: Your mind will be open to positivity today. It’s a great time to secure funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial support for new projects. However, don’t overlook your family responsibilities. A special encounter with your dream partner will bring excitement and joy. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors home today, as it may not work in your favour. Wasting time on unimportant matters instead of focusing on key tasks could lead to setbacks. On the bright side, you will experience the true bliss of married life. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to foster happiness among family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leo: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—vanishing with a touch of courage. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they will harm both your health and finances. Shift your focus from problems to improving your status at home and among friends. You may playfully tease your romantic partner by prolonging a conversation. It’s a favourable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Students should complete their tasks without delay, as procrastination may cause difficulties later. You’ll have plenty of time for romance with your partner today, though health concerns may arise. Remedy: Offer food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend time with children—their warmth, cuddles, or even an innocent smile can instantly uplift your mood. If you have a pending legal matter related to finances, the court’s decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing financial gains. Avoid imposing your views on children, as it may frustrate them. Instead, communicate with patience and help them understand your perspective. Be cautious, as one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment. Work matters will go smoothly, but jumping to conclusions or making impulsive decisions may create unnecessary problems. Your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Remedy: Show respect and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow fabric to a Brahmin to maintain happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Libra: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, pushing you to achieve something remarkable. Your siblings might turn to you for financial support, which could temporarily strain your budget, but your financial situation will improve soon. Social gatherings will present great opportunities to strengthen connections with influential people. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will experience romance that lifts their spirits. Friends will commend you for successfully tackling a challenging task. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for your well-being. A deep realization will dawn upon you—that the promises made in your marriage hold true, and your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Sharing chocolates, toffees, and white sweets with young girls may help attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Take breaks between work to relax, and avoid staying up too late. Be mindful of your spending habits—living in the moment is great, but excessive time and money on entertainment could lead to regrets. Don’t neglect your family responsibilities. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why their occasional frustration stems from concern. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective. In the workplace, keep personal relationships professional to maintain your reputation. If you wish to connect with someone, ensure your interactions remain appropriate within the office setting. Unfortunately, unexpected tasks may consume your free time today. A small oversight—like forgetting to share something important—could lead to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Bring luck and positivity into your family life by performing charitable acts, such as setting up free water kiosks for those in need.

Lucky Colour: Avoid White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and well-being. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and thanks to favorable planetary alignments, you may come across multiple opportunities to increase your earnings. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring joy to your entire family. Despite occasional disagreements, your love life will be harmonious, and you’ll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Some colleagues may not fully agree with how you handle key matters but may choose to stay silent. If results don’t meet your expectations, it’s wise to reassess your approach and make necessary adjustments. You’ll enjoy spending your free time outdoors, soaking in fresh air under the open sky. A sense of calm will stay with you throughout the day, keeping your mind at ease. While personal space is essential in a marriage, today, you and your spouse will want to stay close—romance is in the air! Remedy: For steady professional growth, avoid relocating your place of worship, family altar, or pooja ghar.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Capricorn: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you today, so stay active—physical exercise can help clear your mind and boost your mood. The investments you made in the past will bring positive returns, strengthening your financial position. Exciting news is on the horizon, bringing joy not just to you but to your entire family. However, remember to keep your excitement in check. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. At work, avoid being too assertive—understanding others' perspectives before making decisions will help maintain harmony. You may find yourself spending time on unimportant matters today, so try to stay focused on what truly matters. A wonderful piece of news may bring you and your spouse closer, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: Support communities facing water shortages by setting up free water kiosks or donating water. This Saturn-related remedy will bring job satisfaction and inner contentment.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Your cheerful nature will uplift those around you. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected profits—avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Maintaining harmony at home will require teamwork and understanding. A planned date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. However, if you're taking a day off, there's no need to worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. You might decide to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, but unexpected traffic could disrupt your plans. Additionally, indulging in rich food or drinks together may take a toll on your health. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.

Pisces: Keep stress and mental tension at bay to enjoy a peaceful day. You may feel inclined to be generous with your spending on others. Instead of dwelling on problems, focus on strengthening your position both at home and in your social circle. Today, you’ll experience the bliss of deep, soulful love—make time to cherish it. Your day will be lively and socially engaging, with people valuing your advice and readily agreeing with your views. For homemakers, after finishing daily chores, a relaxing break with a movie or scrolling through the phone could be a pleasant way to unwind. Expect an exceptionally romantic time with your spouse—it may turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your love life. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.