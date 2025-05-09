Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 May 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Spending time playing with children will bring you a sense of healing and joy. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to spend it carelessly. An evening out with friends will lift your spirits. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose hope—your romantic life will improve with time. Be polite and pleasant to everyone, even those who challenge you—only a few will truly understand what makes you so special. Romance is in the air today, though minor health issues may bother you. Try to control your anger, as you may end up speaking harshly to a family member. Remedy: Wearing black clothes more often can help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Don’t take life too seriously today. If you're looking to earn a bit more, consider putting your money in safe investment plans. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your family. You may struggle to express your feelings to your partner today. It’s a good day to reflect on your strengths and future goals. Your spouse’s actions might slightly impact your image. You might go on a family outing—though you may feel reluctant at first, you could end up enjoying it. Remedy: Wearing a seven-mukhi Rudraksha can help you stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: Focus your energy on self-improvement to become a better version of yourself. An improvement in your finances will help you clear old bills and dues. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring peace, happiness, and harmony at home. Avoid the habit of falling in love too easily—it’s time for more stability in relationships. Helping others today will earn you respect. If you let others influence your decisions more than your partner, it may lead to conflict in your relationship. Also, spending too much time on social media can affect both your time and your health. Remedy: Keep a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer space and worship it daily to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Cancer: You’re likely to take part in a sport or physical activity that will help you stay fit. A friend may ask you for a large sum of money—think carefully before agreeing, as it could strain your finances. Your stubborn attitude might upset your parents, so it’s wise to listen to their advice and be respectful. Your partner may ask for a deeper commitment in the relationship. The day is looking positive overall, and you'll find many reasons to feel happy. Your spouse may pleasantly surprise you today. After a long time, you’ll finally get the rest you need and feel refreshed. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce Mercury’s negative effects. This can support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: You’ll feel drawn to outdoor sports today—meditation and yoga will also benefit you. Businesspeople should be cautious about lending money to family members who don’t repay it. Along with personal responsibilities, consider getting involved in charity work—it will bring peace of mind, but don’t neglect your personal life in the process. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. Elderly people of this zodiac may enjoy meeting old friends today. Some of your tasks might be delayed due to your spouse’s health issues. Your father or elder brother may scold you for a mistake—listen to them calmly and try to learn from it. Remedy: Keep the root of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Focus your energy on self-improvement—it’s a good time to work on becoming a better version of yourself. A sudden flow of money will help you manage bills and immediate expenses. Some unexpected good news will lift your mood, and sharing it with your family will make them happy too. Avoid saying anything hurtful to your partner, or you may regret it later. It’s a positive day overall. Take some time to reflect on your weaknesses—this can lead to personal growth. Your spouse may not be as supportive today, which could affect your mood. The stars favour a short, joyful trip with people you’re close to. Remedy: To improve your love life, offer Kapoor aarti (camphor flame) to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Libra: Your anxiety will begin to fade as you take control of the situation. You'll come to see it for what it truly is—fragile and fleeting, like a soap bubble that vanishes with a single act of courage. If you’ve invested money based on someone’s recommendation, today may bring positive returns. It’s also a wonderful day to share your time and kindness with others. When it comes to love, the day holds beautiful promise. Keep nurturing intimacy—it deepens the emotional connection with your partner. Consider leaving work early to spend quality time together, though do be prepared for possible delays due to traffic. Still, the warmth you share makes the wait worthwhile. It’s one of those rare days that invites you to pause, rest, and reconnect—with yourself and your loved ones. Let it be a day of sweet slowness and much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: Prioritizing the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams may help boost your overall health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Your health is likely to stay strong, even with a packed schedule—but don’t take it for granted. Remember, caring for your well-being is life’s most sacred promise. A promising financial deal may come through today, bringing a fresh flow of income. The evening offers joy and connection—spend it with friends and rekindle cherished memories together. Just be mindful of distractions; getting too absorbed in a movie or your phone might cause you to miss out on important tasks. In matters of the heart, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. You might attend a wedding celebration, but steer clear of alcohol—it could lead to serious consequences. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Your positive outlook and self-assurance are likely to leave a strong impression on those around you today. You’ll carry a radiant energy as you step out, but stay alert—misplacing or losing something valuable could momentarily dampen your mood. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. However, be prepared for minor emotional turbulence—your partner's harsh words might unsettle you. If you're living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to reconnect with your family. These heartfelt conversations may stir deep emotions. Be cautious of neighbors who might speak carelessly and share private details of your married life with others. On a lighter note, an interesting encounter on your metro journey might catch your attention and lift your spirits. Remedy: For enhanced financial growth, consider offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Capricorn: Engaging in a physical activity today will not only boost your fitness but also lift your spirits. Investing in spiritual or religious causes could bring you a deep sense of peace and inner balance. Make time for the joy and innocence of children today—even if it means adjusting your schedule. Their presence will refresh your heart. On the romantic front, your efforts may not yield the desired response, so it's best to keep things light and patient. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find moments just for yourself—perfect for indulging in hobbies or simple pleasures. Your spouse may momentarily question your loyalty due to your packed day, but by evening, understanding and affection will bring warmth back into your relationship. Lending a hand to a friend today will leave you feeling fulfilled and appreciated. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by offering Prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive mindset can pave the way for your hopes and desires to come true. Real estate investments may prove particularly rewarding today. You might feel unsettled by the behavior of a family member—open, honest communication will help ease the tension. When stepping out with your partner, let your true self shine—authenticity is your most attractive trait. A lack of time for loved ones may leave you feeling a bit disheartened today. Acknowledge that feeling, but know it’s never too late to reconnect. Be mindful of outside interference in your marriage, as it could lead to misunderstandings—guard your bond with care. If you’re blessed with a melodious voice, a heartfelt song could be a simple yet touching way to bring joy to your partner today. Remedy: For enhanced health and harmony in family life, consider wearing a gold chain that rests against your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Quick, decisive action will help you finally resolve a long-standing issue. If you've been working toward securing a loan, today may bring the breakthrough you've been waiting for. Your warm and gracious demeanor will uplift your family life—few can resist the charm of a sincere smile. When you connect easily with others, you become like a blooming flower, spreading joy wherever you go. Love and romance will fill your day with happiness, and your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths. You’ll have plenty of moments to savor the deep joy of married life. Today, more than ever, you’ll realize that your loved ones are your true and lasting source of happiness. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider exchanging silver items or diamond jewelry with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.