Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 10 November 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Unnecessary tension and worry can drain your energy, leaving you feeling depleted. Letting go of these worries will help prevent them from worsening your situation. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not deliver the desired gains, so avoid making hasty financial decisions. Balance your time between personal life and charitable work to find inner peace, but don’t let one take priority over the other. A warm smile can brighten your partner’s day, and in your spare time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve been meaning to complete. With a little effort, this could be an exceptional day in your married life. You'll feel at ease and open to connecting with others. Remedy: Recite "ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात" (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.

Taurus: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Financial gains in business or at work may come through someone of the opposite sex today. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Your partner may be in a difficult mood due to family issues; try to calm them by having a supportive conversation. While you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, spare time may be hard to come by. Although there might be some family tension, by day's end, your spouse will show you affection and support. Listening to your favorite music can lift your spirits even more than a cup of tea. Remedy: For improved health, mix black and white sesame seeds into flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: Your health will be in top shape today. However, a chronic condition may act up, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some unexpected expenses. Friends will uplift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. As someone who values personal time amidst a busy social life, today will be refreshing, offering you the chance to unwind. Your married life will be filled with memories of courtship and romance, rekindling old, beautiful moments. Finally, you'll catch up on much-needed sleep, leaving you relaxed and re-energized. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Try to keep a lighthearted attitude today. Avoid lending money if possible, but if you must, make sure to get clear, written terms on when it will be repaid. Friends will be more supportive than expected. A harsh tone with your partner could cause tension, so be mindful of how you communicate. Businesspeople may feel drawn to spend extra time with family rather than at work, helping create family harmony. A past secret might surface, which could slightly upset your spouse. Overall, it’s set to be a great day—you might even catch a movie with friends. Remedy: For good health, release raw turmeric into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Leo: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. New opportunities for earning money look promising. Before making any changes to your home, be sure to get others' approval. Without the presence of your loved one, you may feel an emptiness. If you live away from home, you might enjoy spending your free time in a quiet place or park this evening. An action by your spouse might feel awkward initially, but later, you'll see it was for the best. Treating yourself is a great idea after a long week, and you'll enjoy it even more if friends join in. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in sunlight, and drink it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Your dearest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check to avoid unexpected issues. Be cautious with spending and avoid risky financial schemes. Spend a calm, relaxing day with family; if others bring their troubles to you, keep your focus on maintaining peace of mind. Don’t lose yourself in your relationship—stay balanced. Today offers a perfect opportunity for meditation, helping you feel mentally at ease. Taking your spouse on a romantic outing will strengthen your bond. In your free time, enjoy the peaceful view of the open sky while relaxing on the rooftop. Remedy: Prepare bread from a mix of grains and feed it to birds for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Today is excellent for your health, and a cheerful mindset will give you an added boost of confidence. Business profits could bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. However, if you’ve neglected household responsibilities, someone you live with may feel frustrated. Those in long-distance relationships may miss their partner deeply, leading to a long, heartfelt phone call tonight. If you’re traveling, remember to carry all essential documents. In your marriage, you’ll rekindle memories of courtship and romance. Spending time chatting with friends today can be the perfect way to shake off any boredom. Remedy: Helping those in need, especially people with leprosy or hearing and speech impairments, is a meaningful way to bring positivity to your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Scorpio: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially in major financial negotiations. This is a good day to reach out to people you don’t often connect with. You’ll add meaning to your life by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Today, you'll be full of inspiring ideas, and your activities may bring rewards beyond your expectations. In your marriage, this day will feel like a delightful treat. Spend quality time with your mother; she might share some heartwarming stories from your childhood. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil to support continued good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in a sport today will help you stay fit and energized. A neighbor may ask for a loan, but be sure to verify their trustworthiness to avoid potential financial loss. Your spouse's health may be a concern, but despite any conflicts, your relationship will stay strong, and you'll keep your partner happy. This could be an excellent day for planning a successful future, though an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your plans. The day will feel like a beautiful springtime, filled with romance and quality time with your partner. It’s also a favorable day to start something new. Remedy: Share the offerings (prasad) from a visit to the Durga temple with those in need to enhance harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Lilac.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Be cautious while working around the house; mishandling household items could lead to issues. Financial outflow may be high today, making it challenging to save. You’ll feel energized and may even organize a party or event for your friends. Stay firm with any emotional demands from your partner. A person from your past may reach out, creating a memorable moment. Your spouse’s health might dip slightly, so keep an eye on it. Prioritize your peace of mind—you may find tranquility by visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Improve your health by flowing raw coal in water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Today is ideal for focusing on activities that will enhance your health. Be cautious around friends who ask for loans and don't repay. Expect a pleasant visit from relatives or friends, making for a lovely evening. Something you say might unintentionally hurt your partner, so recognize your mistake quickly and make amends before they get upset. You’ll have some free time today, perfect for meditation, which will help you maintain mental peace. Your partner may surprise you with a beautiful gesture. Consider visiting a park or gym to boost your physical health. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant "ॐ गं गणपतये नमः" (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times each day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will lead to success, but be mindful of anything that could drain your energy. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good option for long-term financial growth. Your cheerful and loving nature will bring joy to those around you, creating a positive atmosphere. However, something you say might unintentionally hurt your partner, so recognize your mistake and make amends before they get upset. Be careful when handling any correspondence. The day will be filled with romance, and you’ll enjoy a wonderful time with your partner, complete with delicious food and pleasant aromas. Remember to balance hard work with fun—while partying is great, too much indulgence could affect your health. Remedy: Avoid breaking branches from trees or plants to prevent unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.